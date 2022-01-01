- Business Analytics
- Dashboard Framework
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Business Intelligence
- Data Scien
- Data Science
- Prototyping
- Dashboards
- Grid and Absolute Layouts
- Visualization Types
Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
Become a Knowledge Managers create & manage knowledge objects to help interpret, classify, and enrich data, build & accelerate data models, and configure summary-based reports.
Offered By
What you will learn
Gain foundational knowledge about machine data and learn how Splunk leverages operational intelligence.
Investigate data using Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL) and create searches, reports, dashboards, and visualizations.
Identify how fields from lookups, calculated fields, field aliases, and field extractions enrich data.
Learn the purpose of knowledge objects and how they can be used to enhance the search process.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By completing the Splunk Knowledge Manager 101, 102 & 103, you will be able to create knowledge objects including lookups, data models, and different types of fields. In addition to this, you will learn to build dashboards and add inputs for filtering.
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Splunk Knowledge Manager 101
This course will introduce you to the basics of machine data, Splunk’s architecture, and how to navigate the Splunk Web interface. You will gain fundamental knowledge for defining, creating, and using fields in searches. You will learn about the different types of knowledge objects and how to create knowledge objects including event types, workflow actions, tags, aliases, search macros, and calculated fields.
Splunk Knowledge Manager 102
In this course, you will learn how fields are extracted and how to create regex and delimited field extractions. You will upload and define lookups, create automatic lookups, and use advanced lookup options. You will learn about datasets, designing data models, and using the Pivot editor. You’ll improve search performance by creating efficient base searches, accelerating reports and data models, and how to use the tstats command.
Splunk Knowledge Manager 103
In this course, you will go beyond dashboard basics and learn about Dashboard Studio's underlying framework, the dashboard development process from prototyping and wireframing to troubleshooting as well as adding visualizations, dynamic coloring and drilldowns. Then you will go further by making your dashboards interactive with user inputs. You will learn how to use mock data, add annotation searches to a visualization, and improve dashboard performance. Finally, you will take a deep dive into maps using the classic simple XML framework where you will learn how to create cluster and choropleth maps, customize their color, and make them interactive.
Offered by
Splunk Inc.
The Splunk platform is designed to remove the barriers between data and action, so that everyone thrives in the Data Age. We’re empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organizations with data from any source and on any timescale.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.