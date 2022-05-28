About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to perform different types of regex and delimited field extractions and when the field extraction process occurs.

  • Define, create, and use file-based lookups and identify where lookups fall in the search-time operation sequence.

  • Add event, search, and transaction datasets to data models and learn how to work with Pivots by creating, configuring, and visualizing a Pivot.

  • Understand how search modes affect performance by defining and using acceleration and acceleration types.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Business Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Business Intelligence
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Splunk Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Creating Field Extractions

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Enriching Data with Lookups

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Data Models

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Search Optimization

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization

Splunk Knowledge Manager

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder