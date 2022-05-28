About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Splunk Search Expert Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use specific commands to calculate co-occurrence between fields and analyze data from multiple datasets.

  • Understand how components of a search are broken down and processed across the Splunk data pipeline and how to troubleshoot searches.

  • Manipulate, evaluate, and analyze multivalue data and create multivalue fields in search with multivalue eval commands and functions.

  • Improve search performance by understanding search best practices, accelerating repots and data models to optimize frequently accessed data.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Business Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Instructor

Offered by

Splunk Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Correlation Analysis

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Search Under the Hood

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Multivalve Fields

1 hour to complete
20 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Search Optimization

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Splunk Search Expert Specialization

Splunk Search Expert

