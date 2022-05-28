In this course, you will learn how to calculate co-occurrence between fields and analyze data from multiple datasets, increase your knowledge of searching and learn how to work with multivalue data. In addition, you will learn tips and tricks to improve search performance using accelerations.
About this Course
What you will learn
Use specific commands to calculate co-occurrence between fields and analyze data from multiple datasets.
Understand how components of a search are broken down and processed across the Splunk data pipeline and how to troubleshoot searches.
Manipulate, evaluate, and analyze multivalue data and create multivalue fields in search with multivalue eval commands and functions.
Improve search performance by understanding search best practices, accelerating repots and data models to optimize frequently accessed data.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Correlation Analysis
This module is for users who want to learn how to calculate co-occurrence between fields and analyze data from multiple datasets. Topics will focus on the transaction, append, appendcols, union, and join commands.
Search Under the Hood
This eLearning module gives students additional insight into how Splunk processes searches. Students will learn about Splunk architecture, how components of a search are broken down and distributed across the pipeline, and how to troubleshoot searches when results are not returning as expected.
Multivalve Fields
This module is for users who want to become experts on searching and manipulating multivalue data. Topics will focus on using multivalue eval functions and multivalue commands to create, evaluate, and analyze multivalue data.
Search Optimization
This module is for users who want to improve search performance. Topics will cover how search modes affect performance, how to create an efficient basic search, how to accelerate reports and data models, and how to use the tstats command to quickly query data.
About the Splunk Search Expert Specialization
By completing Search Expert 101, 102 & 103, you will be able to write efficient searches, perform correlations, create visualizations, and leverage subsearches and lookups. This course will also show you how to get started using your machine data to provide actionable reports and dashboards for your organization.
