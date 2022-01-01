- Data Science
Splunk Search Expert Specialization
Become a Search Expert and write efficient searches, perform correlations, create visualizations, and leverage sub-searches and lookups.
What you will learn
Investigate data using Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL) and create searches, reports, dashboards, and visualizations.
Utilize temporary and persistent fields in searches and enrich data with fields from other data sources.
Create, managed, and schedule reports and alerts to automate processes and respond to incidents as they occur.
Visualize data to create charts, graphs, and maps and use visual formatting commands to curate appearance.
About this Specialization
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Splunk Search Expert 101
This course helps you understand the basics of machine data. You will learn about Splunk components, its basic functions, and be introduced to apps, which becomes your workspace. It teaches you how to navigate Splunk, get you familiar with search anatomy to run searches using fields and basic commands.
Splunk Search Expert 102
Take the next step in your knowledge of Splunk. In this course, you will learn how to use time differently based on scenarios, learn commands to help process, manipulate and correlate data.
Splunk Search Expert 103
In this course, you will learn how to calculate co-occurrence between fields and analyze data from multiple datasets, increase your knowledge of searching and learn how to work with multivalue data. In addition, you will learn tips and tricks to improve search performance using accelerations.
Offered by
Splunk Inc.
The Splunk platform is designed to remove the barriers between data and action, so that everyone thrives in the Data Age. We’re empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organizations with data from any source and on any timescale.
