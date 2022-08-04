About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Document Retrieval
  • Web Search
  • Recommender Systems
  • Enterprise Search
  • Information Retrieval (IR)
Instructors

Offered by

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Search Engines for Web and Enterprise Data

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Search Engine Business Model

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

TFxIDF

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Vector Space Model

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

