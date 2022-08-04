This course introduces the technologies behind web and search engines, including document indexing, searching and ranking. You will also learn different performance metrics for evaluating search quality, methods for understanding user intent and document semantics, and advanced applications including recommendation systems and summarization. Real-life examples and case studies are provided to reinforce the understanding of search algorithms.
Search Engines for Web and Enterprise DataThe Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Document Retrieval
- Web Search
- Recommender Systems
- Enterprise Search
- Information Retrieval (IR)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to Search Engines for Web and Enterprise Data
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Search Engine Business Model
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
TFxIDF
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Vector Space Model
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
