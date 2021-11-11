Build your first Search Engine using AWS Kendra

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

L​earn how to build a Serach Engine without writing a single line of Code

U​nderstand the features of Amazon Kendra

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

This project is focused on building your first search engine using Amazon Kendra without writing a single line of code. By the end of this guided project, you will be able to build your first enterprise search engine by leveraging Amazon’s Kendra. Search as a capability is an important feature which is required by almost all medium and large enterprises as search helps filter relevant and required information in the world of big data. Search helps find relevant information quickly and saves time to go through vast information. Google’s first product was search engine, Amazon leverages search capability to browse the millions of products listed on its marketplace, Facebook has search capability for its users to find friends based on name, location, etc. and Microsoft also has its own bing search engine. AWS Kendra provides search as a service capability and as part of this guided project we shall study how to build a search engine.

Requirements

B​asics Amazon Web Services Knowledge

Skills you will develop

  • Machine Learning

  • MLaaS

  • Amazon Kendra

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Understand core search features provided by Amazon Kendra

  2. Build an index in AWS Kendra which is used for allocating space for your storage

  3. Explore the how to load your dataset to S3 and connect it with AWS Kendra

  4. Go under the hood of the search functionality of AWS Kendra and key features it provides to users

  5. Add FAQs to Search results

  6. Add Synonyms to Search Results

  7. Delete AWS resources created during this guided project

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

