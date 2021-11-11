Build your first Search Engine using AWS Kendra
13 ratings
Learn how to build a Serach Engine without writing a single line of Code
Understand the features of Amazon Kendra
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
13 ratings
Learn how to build a Serach Engine without writing a single line of Code
Understand the features of Amazon Kendra
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This project is focused on building your first search engine using Amazon Kendra without writing a single line of code. By the end of this guided project, you will be able to build your first enterprise search engine by leveraging Amazon’s Kendra. Search as a capability is an important feature which is required by almost all medium and large enterprises as search helps filter relevant and required information in the world of big data. Search helps find relevant information quickly and saves time to go through vast information. Google’s first product was search engine, Amazon leverages search capability to browse the millions of products listed on its marketplace, Facebook has search capability for its users to find friends based on name, location, etc. and Microsoft also has its own bing search engine. AWS Kendra provides search as a service capability and as part of this guided project we shall study how to build a search engine.
Basics Amazon Web Services Knowledge
Machine Learning
MLaaS
Amazon Kendra
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand core search features provided by Amazon Kendra
Build an index in AWS Kendra which is used for allocating space for your storage
Explore the how to load your dataset to S3 and connect it with AWS Kendra
Go under the hood of the search functionality of AWS Kendra and key features it provides to users
Add FAQs to Search results
Add Synonyms to Search Results
Delete AWS resources created during this guided project
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by IANov 11, 2021
Gives a great idea on what is AWS Kendra and what it does.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.