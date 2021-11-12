Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build your first Search Engine using AWS Kendra by Coursera Project Network
This project is focused on building your first search engine using Amazon Kendra without writing a single line of code. By the end of this guided project, you will be able to build your first enterprise search engine by leveraging Amazon’s Kendra. Search as a capability is an important feature which is required by almost all medium and large enterprises as search helps filter relevant and required information in the world of big data. Search helps find relevant information quickly and saves time to go through vast information. Google’s first product was search engine, Amazon leverages search capability to browse the millions of products listed on its marketplace, Facebook has search capability for its users to find friends based on name, location, etc. and Microsoft also has its own bing search engine. AWS Kendra provides search as a service capability and as part of this guided project we shall study how to build a search engine....
By Igor S
•
Nov 11, 2021
Gives a great idea on what is AWS Kendra and what it does.