Are you interested in sport sponsorship? Would you like to understand which actors participate in sport sponsorship? Would you like to know the latest and innovative proposals that are arising in the sport sponsorship world? Are you interested in learning and connecting with sports enthusiasts/students from all around the world? The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the Johan Cruyff Institute jointly offer this introductory course in sports sponsorship for all those interested in knowing how to create a sponsorship plan for a sports event. There are no special requirements to take the course. Thanks to this course you will be capable of facing a real challenge: the activation of a sponsorship plan for the Johan Cruyff Foundation....

RC

Jun 21, 2017

This course has enabled me to gain knowledge about Sports Sponsorships. It is a very good introductory course for those who are looking to gain knowledge about the subject at the initial stage.

TA

Jul 22, 2020

had a great experience learning new and detailed things about concepts used in the sport sponsorship sector!! thanks to the Cruyff team for being so supportive and helpful.

By Чаава И Р

Apr 10, 2020

I would like to extend lots of thanks and gratitude to the author of the course and all people who contributed to the content of the course. In time of self-isolation it is difficult to keep yourself busy but thanks to the coursera and professor RIchard Denton I used my time quite effectively. I liked that he invited Pep Guardiola that made it exciting to watch the videos. I also liked that videos were not long but contained all the necessary information. I also liked the final task, though I spent days to complete it I enjoyed the outcome.

By Alvaro A A V

Jul 8, 2016

Buen dia, les saludo desde la ciudad de Bucaramanga, en Colombia. El curso ofrece información actualizada y muy importante para las personas que estamos inmersos en el mundo del deporte, muchas gracias por crear este maravilloso curso, y espero poder completar todos los módulos que este ofrece, gracias.

By Rehana K

Sep 14, 2020

A very thought out course that was not overwhelming. Enjoyed learning and the quizzes were fair. Projects helped you develop new concepts and ideas. I would recommend it to anyone interested in learning more about how sponsorships work. This can be applied to many industries not just sports.

By Sandeep J

May 11, 2020

Great way to learn new things online and get certified..

Thanks Cryuff Institute and University of Barcelona for this.

By Meena B

Sep 25, 2020

Very well designed course. All the key concepts explained in very interactive way. Enjoyed doing the final project.

By Santiago D D P M

Oct 18, 2016

Carente de nuevos conceptos

By Maria V O A

Apr 17, 2020

Although the course was quite rich of examples, it was not fully in line with my expecations, lackking a bit of content.

By Tércio A

Aug 16, 2018

The course does not provide a lot of information for someone who is starting to learn about Sport Sponsorship. The video lectures are too short (< 5 minutes), additional videos are from Youtube and most of them are advertisements . Besides all the course is focused in the Cruyff Institute.

By Ugo O

Jul 6, 2018

Very much into the promotion of the Cruyff Institute. Learned very few. Disappointed. Side note: the dialogues with Pep Guardiola are poorly written, interpreted, and even feel awkward.

By Felipe D

Aug 23, 2016

In terms of content the course is superficial and weak, it's also too much focused on promote Cruyff event and institute.

By Patrick B

Oct 5, 2020

The objectives outlined about the course are met by the Course presenter. In keeping with the MOOC methodology, I found the presentations to be informative with additional materials to reinforce the points. It is to the benefit of participants to be motivated to do their further research/reading on the concepts presented. The final project met the challenge to demonstrate a clear understanding of the material and generate ideas for the Cruyff Foundation to consider new countries and partnerships for Cruyff tournaments.

By Vitor R P

Sep 20, 2017

The course offers a good insight in sport sponsorship. The videos are quite informative, especially those in which industry professionals share their experiences. The final project is fantastic, as it allows you to use all of the skills you have developed during the course. My only suggestion would be to offer a little bit more of reading material, but I am aware that the video/text balance is difficult to attain. All in all, a very good course.

By Cheetheng L

May 13, 2020

Despite the relatively little material given, it is a brilliantly designed course that challenges the student to think differently. To think outside the box. The key concepts and ideas are all in the slides. One can always refer back. I believe the Cruyff and football factor makes a lot of students puts more attention to football. In fact it is a marketing course, and it should stay that way.

cheers

By Vittorio E P

May 12, 2020

Corso veramente interessante e divertente, l'inglese usato è molto elementare e facile da comprendere anche per chi come me non lo mastica molto bene, lo consiglio a tutti coloro interessati al mondo dello sport e del marketing

By Heet B

Aug 6, 2021

T​he course provides in-depth learning and REAL LIFE examples which makes it easier to grasp the concepts. I can now draft sponsorship proposals with confidence. If I had to sum this up - Absolutely amazing!

By Somendra R

Sep 21, 2021

It's a great course for a bird eye view on Sports Sponsorship and at the same time includes all the essential components of the whole sponsorship proposal.

By Breno B M

Apr 29, 2020

Excelente plataforma online de aprendizagem em curso rápido com desenvolvimento de técnicas internacionais de marketing esportivo.

By Talal A

May 3, 2020

Thank you for your kind attention that you give to everyone would like to improve his skills and knowledge

By Richard T K

Nov 30, 2016

I learned key messages and a way of thinking beyond what I knew about sport and sponsorship.

Thank you

By Mostafa B

Nov 17, 2020

this course is so amazing, I've learned a lot on sport sponsorship.

Big thank to you.

By Casper v R

Mar 26, 2021

Really liked the course! I learned a lot and I am happy that I got a great mark !

By Rosie G

Apr 5, 2022

​very interactive and good engaging learning creating valuable skills

By Pollyanna R

Apr 30, 2020

Great course - really enjoyed it. Thank you!

