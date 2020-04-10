RC
Jun 21, 2017
This course has enabled me to gain knowledge about Sports Sponsorships. It is a very good introductory course for those who are looking to gain knowledge about the subject at the initial stage.
TA
Jul 22, 2020
had a great experience learning new and detailed things about concepts used in the sport sponsorship sector!! thanks to the Cruyff team for being so supportive and helpful.
By Чаава И Р•
Apr 10, 2020
I would like to extend lots of thanks and gratitude to the author of the course and all people who contributed to the content of the course. In time of self-isolation it is difficult to keep yourself busy but thanks to the coursera and professor RIchard Denton I used my time quite effectively. I liked that he invited Pep Guardiola that made it exciting to watch the videos. I also liked that videos were not long but contained all the necessary information. I also liked the final task, though I spent days to complete it I enjoyed the outcome.
By Alvaro A A V•
Jul 8, 2016
Buen dia, les saludo desde la ciudad de Bucaramanga, en Colombia. El curso ofrece información actualizada y muy importante para las personas que estamos inmersos en el mundo del deporte, muchas gracias por crear este maravilloso curso, y espero poder completar todos los módulos que este ofrece, gracias.
By Rehana K•
Sep 14, 2020
A very thought out course that was not overwhelming. Enjoyed learning and the quizzes were fair. Projects helped you develop new concepts and ideas. I would recommend it to anyone interested in learning more about how sponsorships work. This can be applied to many industries not just sports.
By Rohan C•
Jun 22, 2017
This course has enabled me to gain knowledge about Sports Sponsorships. It is a very good introductory course for those who are looking to gain knowledge about the subject at the initial stage.
By Fitanisha R•
Jul 23, 2020
had a great experience learning new and detailed things about concepts used in the sport sponsorship sector!! thanks to the Cruyff team for being so supportive and helpful.
By Sandeep J•
May 11, 2020
Great way to learn new things online and get certified..
Thanks Cryuff Institute and University of Barcelona for this.
By Meena B•
Sep 25, 2020
Very well designed course. All the key concepts explained in very interactive way. Enjoyed doing the final project.
By Santiago D D P M•
Oct 18, 2016
Carente de nuevos conceptos
By Maria V O A•
Apr 17, 2020
Although the course was quite rich of examples, it was not fully in line with my expecations, lackking a bit of content.
By Tércio A•
Aug 16, 2018
The course does not provide a lot of information for someone who is starting to learn about Sport Sponsorship. The video lectures are too short (< 5 minutes), additional videos are from Youtube and most of them are advertisements . Besides all the course is focused in the Cruyff Institute.
By Ugo O•
Jul 6, 2018
Very much into the promotion of the Cruyff Institute. Learned very few. Disappointed. Side note: the dialogues with Pep Guardiola are poorly written, interpreted, and even feel awkward.
By Felipe D•
Aug 23, 2016
In terms of content the course is superficial and weak, it's also too much focused on promote Cruyff event and institute.
By Patrick B•
Oct 5, 2020
The objectives outlined about the course are met by the Course presenter. In keeping with the MOOC methodology, I found the presentations to be informative with additional materials to reinforce the points. It is to the benefit of participants to be motivated to do their further research/reading on the concepts presented. The final project met the challenge to demonstrate a clear understanding of the material and generate ideas for the Cruyff Foundation to consider new countries and partnerships for Cruyff tournaments.
By Vitor R P•
Sep 20, 2017
The course offers a good insight in sport sponsorship. The videos are quite informative, especially those in which industry professionals share their experiences. The final project is fantastic, as it allows you to use all of the skills you have developed during the course. My only suggestion would be to offer a little bit more of reading material, but I am aware that the video/text balance is difficult to attain. All in all, a very good course.
By Cheetheng L•
May 13, 2020
Despite the relatively little material given, it is a brilliantly designed course that challenges the student to think differently. To think outside the box. The key concepts and ideas are all in the slides. One can always refer back. I believe the Cruyff and football factor makes a lot of students puts more attention to football. In fact it is a marketing course, and it should stay that way.
cheers
By Vittorio E P•
May 12, 2020
Corso veramente interessante e divertente, l'inglese usato è molto elementare e facile da comprendere anche per chi come me non lo mastica molto bene, lo consiglio a tutti coloro interessati al mondo dello sport e del marketing
By Heet B•
Aug 6, 2021
The course provides in-depth learning and REAL LIFE examples which makes it easier to grasp the concepts. I can now draft sponsorship proposals with confidence. If I had to sum this up - Absolutely amazing!
By Somendra R•
Sep 21, 2021
It's a great course for a bird eye view on Sports Sponsorship and at the same time includes all the essential components of the whole sponsorship proposal.
By Breno B M•
Apr 29, 2020
Excelente plataforma online de aprendizagem em curso rápido com desenvolvimento de técnicas internacionais de marketing esportivo.
By Talal A•
May 3, 2020
Thank you for your kind attention that you give to everyone would like to improve his skills and knowledge
By Richard T K•
Nov 30, 2016
I learned key messages and a way of thinking beyond what I knew about sport and sponsorship.
Thank you
By Mostafa B•
Nov 17, 2020
this course is so amazing, I've learned a lot on sport sponsorship.
Big thank to you.
By Casper v R•
Mar 26, 2021
Really liked the course! I learned a lot and I am happy that I got a great mark !
By Rosie G•
Apr 5, 2022
very interactive and good engaging learning creating valuable skills
By Pollyanna R•
Apr 30, 2020
Great course - really enjoyed it. Thank you!