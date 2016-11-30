About this Course

6,438 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(2,000 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 0. Prior to Beginning

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 5 readings
2 hours to complete

Module 1. Basic principles of Sponsorship

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2. The stakeholders of the sport sponsorship

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3. Activation for Sport sponsorship (I)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4. Activation for Sport sponsorship (II)

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SPORT SPONSORSHIP. LET THEM PLAY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder