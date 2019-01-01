Profile

Richard Denton

Freelance Sport Marketing Consultant and Professor

Bio

Richar Denton is now a Freelance Sport Marketing Consultant as well as Professor of Marketing, Facilities & Event Management, at the Johan Cruyff Institute (in The Netherlands), where he has been educating the next generation of leaders in sport management. He is a passionate and driven leader with history of creating engaging customer experiences and marketing programs for brands and organizations. His expertises combine the strategic and operational to deliver tangible results from media and marketing partnerships. He has a proven ability to pinpoint consumer demands and develop solutions anchored in brand integrity, market insights and closely monitored return on investment.

Courses

Sport Sponsorship. Let them Play

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder