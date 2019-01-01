Richar Denton is now a Freelance Sport Marketing Consultant as well as Professor of Marketing, Facilities & Event Management, at the Johan Cruyff Institute (in The Netherlands), where he has been educating the next generation of leaders in sport management. He is a passionate and driven leader with history of creating engaging customer experiences and marketing programs for brands and organizations. His expertises combine the strategic and operational to deliver tangible results from media and marketing partnerships. He has a proven ability to pinpoint consumer demands and develop solutions anchored in brand integrity, market insights and closely monitored return on investment.