Starting a new business begins with an idea that needs to evolve through experimentation, iteration and interactions with people. This course is for existing and potential entrepreneurs who are looking for guidance and support to make their ‘great idea’ a reality. In addition to reviewing the basic principles of entrepreneurship, this course guides you through the process of actively validating your idea in the market. We encourage you to identify and communicate good opportunities and to create and capture value from these opportunities. By working through the course and completing the activities you’ll learn how to get feedback that systematically tests different parts of your business idea. You will learn how to do this through interacting with potential customers, suppliers, partners and investors outside the course. Along the way, you will also become more confident in pitching your idea. By the end of the course you should have a validated business idea that you can start right away....

SM

Jan 2, 2020

This course has completely changed the way I think about business. It has made me realize the value of most of the business ideas I have. I cannot wait to finish validating all of them.

RH

Jan 21, 2017

I am loving it so far.\n\nMy only concerns are about the platform, would love to have a help chat or somebody who I can talk to.

By Bill S

Feb 2, 2017

This is a great course! It definitely helped me in framing my startup idea. I would personally suggest starting even *before* building an MVP to gauge initial interest: Time is your most valuable resource - don’t spend any more than necessary on something that you don’t even know is actually viable. Another point I would make is to not mistake your friends & family for your target audience - sometimes there may of course be overlaps, but a “yeah, that sounds cool” from your friends & family doesn’t cut it. There's something called “Interviewer bias”, which means that your friends will rate your ideas more favorably than the general public. I've personally used http://www.ideacheck.io to get an initial sense of whether my ideas might actually be valuable. They take care of generating a questionnaire from the idea and put it to a panel of users from your target group. So far, the response to my ideas was mostly negative, but I've gained valuable feedback through this process.

By Sagir M T

Jan 3, 2020

By Raquel H

Jan 22, 2017

I am loving it so far.

My only concerns are about the platform, would love to have a help chat or somebody who I can talk to.

By Jordan K

Jan 24, 2017

With the weekly assignments from this course I've validated and created my first online business based on the Lean Startup methodology.

I've also learned how to properly use the Business Model Canvas to support the fast-changing environment of an startup.

The most prominent aspect of this course are the action-oriented assignments that enables you to evaluate what you've learned throughout every one of the 6 weeks.

By Sonika B

Jun 6, 2020

It was excellent course which made boost up my business and confident about what are the techanity to take business on top what you dream and it come true.

I would like to thanks the mentors and the university who helped me out with some technical way to handle the business

By Antonio M

Apr 9, 2017

This course is structured in an intuitive and easy to manage way. The lectures, who are clearly highly intelligent, package their knowledge in understandable and easy-to-grasp ways that are in no way alienating - which is what I initially expected the course would be.

By Ziga z

Nov 15, 2016

Goes great with:

* Business Model Canvas: A Tool for Entrepreneurs and Innovators (Project-Centered Course), University System of Georgia

* From Idea to Startup, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

By Rudolph V D B

Aug 28, 2020

Thanks to Allya and Martin! This is one of the best and most inspiring courses I've ever done. Such a worthwhile course!

By Ram K

Aug 30, 2016

Its a great course for entrepreneurs before they get into the market with their idea's..

By Maison A

May 9, 2020

Very direct and useful core units about how to grow your ideas to reality. thank you.

By Mayabel G C C

Jul 20, 2017

Helps you a lot if you do not know anything about canvas or how to startup your idea.

By Meng W

Jul 17, 2016

It is an excellent course.

It tells us a specific process of doing a startup company.

By Frilia L

Feb 3, 2022

Thank you for teach me about how to validate startup, its verry important for me

By Andrea A

May 5, 2020

very good and interesting communication and illustration to be an entrepreneur

By Imam P

Sep 14, 2016

Very detail references!! thumbThe course has short but brief explanation.

By Garry L

Sep 1, 2019

Great course, a complicated subject made simple through great material.

By Sujit B

Aug 18, 2020

Good one but data and content need to update regular as per changes.

By Jeje Z

Mar 12, 2022

v​ery good for startup idea and strategy foundation for business

By Ha S T

Sep 13, 2020

Very helpful for Start up to validate their idea! Thanks all

By Octantya R H

Mar 11, 2022

The material presented is very interesting and useful!

By Luis F A

Sep 29, 2016

Really helpful and straight-forward

By toluwalase o

Jun 1, 2020

very nice and interactive

By Nadim M

Dec 25, 2017

This is wonderful course.

By Monique F G d B

Mar 3, 2019

Very good!

It is OK!

:)

By Lorena P

Feb 4, 2018

Excellent Course!!

