SM
Jan 2, 2020
This course has completely changed the way I think about business. It has made me realize the value of most of the business ideas I have. I cannot wait to finish validating all of them.
RH
Jan 21, 2017
I am loving it so far.\n\nMy only concerns are about the platform, would love to have a help chat or somebody who I can talk to.
By Bill S•
Feb 2, 2017
This is a great course! It definitely helped me in framing my startup idea. I would personally suggest starting even *before* building an MVP to gauge initial interest: Time is your most valuable resource - don’t spend any more than necessary on something that you don’t even know is actually viable. Another point I would make is to not mistake your friends & family for your target audience - sometimes there may of course be overlaps, but a “yeah, that sounds cool” from your friends & family doesn’t cut it. There's something called “Interviewer bias”, which means that your friends will rate your ideas more favorably than the general public. I've personally used http://www.ideacheck.io to get an initial sense of whether my ideas might actually be valuable. They take care of generating a questionnaire from the idea and put it to a panel of users from your target group. So far, the response to my ideas was mostly negative, but I've gained valuable feedback through this process.
By Sagir M T•
Jan 3, 2020
This course has completely changed the way I think about business. It has made me realize the value of most of the business ideas I have. I cannot wait to finish validating all of them.
By Raquel H•
Jan 22, 2017
I am loving it so far.
My only concerns are about the platform, would love to have a help chat or somebody who I can talk to.
By Jordan K•
Jan 24, 2017
With the weekly assignments from this course I've validated and created my first online business based on the Lean Startup methodology.
I've also learned how to properly use the Business Model Canvas to support the fast-changing environment of an startup.
The most prominent aspect of this course are the action-oriented assignments that enables you to evaluate what you've learned throughout every one of the 6 weeks.
By Sonika B•
Jun 6, 2020
It was excellent course which made boost up my business and confident about what are the techanity to take business on top what you dream and it come true.
I would like to thanks the mentors and the university who helped me out with some technical way to handle the business
By Antonio M•
Apr 9, 2017
This course is structured in an intuitive and easy to manage way. The lectures, who are clearly highly intelligent, package their knowledge in understandable and easy-to-grasp ways that are in no way alienating - which is what I initially expected the course would be.
By Ziga z•
Nov 15, 2016
Goes great with:
* Business Model Canvas: A Tool for Entrepreneurs and Innovators (Project-Centered Course), University System of Georgia
* From Idea to Startup, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
By Rudolph V D B•
Aug 28, 2020
Thanks to Allya and Martin! This is one of the best and most inspiring courses I've ever done. Such a worthwhile course!
By Ram K•
Aug 30, 2016
Its a great course for entrepreneurs before they get into the market with their idea's..
By Maison A•
May 9, 2020
Very direct and useful core units about how to grow your ideas to reality. thank you.
By Mayabel G C C•
Jul 20, 2017
Helps you a lot if you do not know anything about canvas or how to startup your idea.
By Meng W•
Jul 17, 2016
It is an excellent course.
It tells us a specific process of doing a startup company.
By Frilia L•
Feb 3, 2022
Thank you for teach me about how to validate startup, its verry important for me
By Andrea A•
May 5, 2020
very good and interesting communication and illustration to be an entrepreneur
By Imam P•
Sep 14, 2016
Very detail references!! thumbThe course has short but brief explanation.
By Garry L•
Sep 1, 2019
Great course, a complicated subject made simple through great material.
By Sujit B•
Aug 18, 2020
Good one but data and content need to update regular as per changes.
By Jeje Z•
Mar 12, 2022
very good for startup idea and strategy foundation for business
By Ha S T•
Sep 13, 2020
Very helpful for Start up to validate their idea! Thanks all
By Octantya R H•
Mar 11, 2022
The material presented is very interesting and useful!
By Luis F A•
Sep 29, 2016
Really helpful and straight-forward
By toluwalase o•
Jun 1, 2020
very nice and interactive
By Nadim M•
Dec 25, 2017
This is wonderful course.
By Monique F G d B•
Mar 3, 2019
Very good!
It is OK!
:)
By Lorena P•
Feb 4, 2018
Excellent Course!!