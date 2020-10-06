Chevron Left
Back to Supplier Management

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Supplier Management by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.7
stars
136 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

This course will cover Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Contract Management, Quality & Risk Management, and Ethics. One of the important decisions that a Procurement professional makes is selecting the right supplier.We will cover how to evaluate suppliers, using a very simple evaluation tool, to select the right suppliers. In contract management we will expose you to six different types of contracts that a procurement professional can consider for the contract. We will highlight 10 risk management strategies that will mitigate risks for your firm. Lastly, we will cover the very important topic of procurement ethics-what to do and not to do in ethically dealing with suppliers. In addition to the videos, there are reading materials, and two cases to support your learnings. Both cases will be assessed via a Peer Group....

Top reviews

DP

May 30, 2020

Very interesting course with hands-on exercises to apply the knowledge learnt in its lessons and reinforce some concepts introduced in previous courses in the specialization.

BS

Oct 20, 2021

Very useful course. Teaching basic fundamental of SCM, ethics, risks, supplier evaluation. Would highly recommend to those who want to dive into SCM

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for Supplier Management

By Manish K

Oct 6, 2020

The course content was good and informative. However, the method of review and assessment could be improved. I would expect a short quiz on key Learning Outcomes after each Session. This will help to refresh and enhance the understanding of concepts and better retention and application in the future.

By Diego S P

May 31, 2020

Very interesting course with hands-on exercises to apply the knowledge learnt in its lessons and reinforce some concepts introduced in previous courses in the specialization.

By Md E M

Jun 17, 2020

The course was very good. But i think peer reviewer of the assignment should make it faster. I had to wait a lot of time for this.

By Rimmond N

Sep 23, 2020

Very practical and can easily be adopted in actual work situation

By Dani V

May 29, 2020

Great insight on how to manage suppliers!

By Alex V

Sep 30, 2020

Some of the course's material is heavily based on the US market which is not how the rest of the world works. Would be nice to show a wider scope in order for non US students to understand.

By Walther K

Jul 15, 2020

Me parece que es el módulo más robusto de todo el programa de especialización. Al igual que los otros cursos, el material es de la mejor calidad y la explicación del profesor en los videos es clara, concisa y concreta. En general muy satisfecho con el nivel de profundidad que ofrece el programa.

By Bahrain S

Oct 21, 2021

Very useful course. Teaching basic fundamental of SCM, ethics, risks, supplier evaluation. Would highly recommend to those who want to dive into SCM

By Patrizio M

Oct 21, 2021

It was a great experience for me and i have gain lots of knowledge through this course, in a very efficient way, so thank you so much.

By Elisa M

Dec 14, 2020

The whole course contains a lot of concrete examples to allow the student to understand the situation properly.

By Imad A

Jan 4, 2022

V​ery Helpful course that teach you how to manage all aspect of supplier relationship

By Andres A

Jun 25, 2020

Excellent Course to refresh key concepts and methodologies whilst grabbing new items.

By Kween H C F

Dec 12, 2021

This course were really a great help to my current position and situation.

By Shweta S

Mar 11, 2022

my certificate is pending ,kindly arrange the certificate

By Praveen J

Feb 13, 2021

Thank you coursera for detailed course/learning material.

By Vikas M

Mar 9, 2021

its have good point to learn for clear basic doubts.

By shaquille j

Dec 28, 2020

Very interactive and informative. Awesome course.

By Наталія П

Sep 16, 2020

I want to cancel a course subscription

By Gregorio S

Jul 5, 2021

MUY BUENO , ME HA SIDO MUY UTIL.

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 2, 2020

Excellent & Looking Forward

By Winston A W

Sep 27, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Kamil A

Sep 19, 2021

Interesting course.

By Deepak K S

Oct 7, 2020

Superrrb course

By Muneeb K

Mar 6, 2022

LEARNING.

By La V M

Mar 23, 2021

Excellent

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder