Learner Reviews & Feedback for Supporting Clients by Goodwill
About the Course
To reach your goal of becoming a Career Coach or Navigator, you have learned about relationship management and human-centered career coaching in course 1 and gained skills to recruit and work with clients in course 2. This third course in the Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate will help you advise people as they move along their career paths; assist with job searches, interviewing, and resume creation; and set them up for success as they start their careers.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
1. Assist people who desire to pursue a career, make a career change, or work towards career advancement.
2. Guide people in finding relevant employment opportunities that meet their needs and the labor market.
3. Assist, review, and provide feedback on developing resumes, CVs, and cover letters.
4. Help people develop interviewing skills.
To be successful in this course, no prior experience with career coaching or navigation is required; but we recommend completing the first two courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....