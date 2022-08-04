About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people and basic computer skills and internet navigation experience

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Occupational guidance
  • onboarding preparation
  • resume preparation
  • Networking
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Career Navigation

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Guiding Clients in Their Job Search

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Cover Letters, Resumes, Portfolios and Interviewing

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Success in the Workplace

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate

Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator

