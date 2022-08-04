To reach your goal of becoming a Career Coach or Navigator, you have learned about relationship management and human-centered career coaching in course 1 and gained skills to recruit and work with clients in course 2. This third course in the Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate will help you advise people as they move along their career paths; assist with job searches, interviewing, and resume creation; and set them up for success as they start their careers.
This course is part of the Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
1,669 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people and basic computer skills and internet navigation experience
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Occupational guidance
- onboarding preparation
- resume preparation
- Networking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people and basic computer skills and internet navigation experience
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Career Navigation
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Guiding Clients in Their Job Search
4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Cover Letters, Resumes, Portfolios and Interviewing
4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Success in the Workplace
5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
About the Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Who is this program for?
What background knowledge is necessary?
What does a career navigator do?
Is this course completely online?
Which jobs does this program prepare for?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.