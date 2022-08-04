You have begun your journey toward becoming a Career Coach or Navigator because you are passionate about helping people earn a good living and find fulfilling work. Now continue that journey in this second course in the Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate. This course will equip you with the skills and knowledge to recruit people, complete the intake process, assess a person’s skills, and work with the person to create an action plan.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people and basic computer skills and internet navigation experience
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Case Management
- outreach
- intake
- Gap Analysis
- Recruitment
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Recruiting Clients, Marketing and Outreach Activities
5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Client Intake Business Process
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Skills Assessment and Analysis
5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Planning and Designing Actions
4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
About the Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
