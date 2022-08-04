About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people and basic computer skills and internet navigation experience

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Case Management
  • outreach
  • intake
  • Gap Analysis
  • Recruitment
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people and basic computer skills and internet navigation experience

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Goodwill

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Recruiting Clients, Marketing and Outreach Activities

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Client Intake Business Process

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Skills Assessment and Analysis

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Planning and Designing Actions

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate

Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder