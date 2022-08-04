Learner Reviews & Feedback for Client Intake, Assessments, Skill Analysis and Planning by Goodwill
About the Course
You have begun your journey toward becoming a Career Coach or Navigator because you are passionate about helping people earn a good living and find fulfilling work. Now continue that journey in this second course in the Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate. This course will equip you with the skills and knowledge to recruit people, complete the intake process, assess a person’s skills, and work with the person to create an action plan.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
1. Assist people in career exploration and development.
2. Help people identify personal interests that map to career goals and career possibilities.
3. Inform people of the programs, services, and resources available to them.
4. Identify barriers to employment.
5. Assist people in planning career moves and developing essential skills to help them be successful in the workforce.
6. Guide people towards sustainable career paths.
7. Assist people who desire to pursue a career, make a career change, or work towards career advancement.
To be successful in this course, no prior experience with career coaching or navigation is required; but we recommend completing the first course in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from that course here....