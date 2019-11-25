By Radu A•
Nov 25, 2019
Waited 3 months for my grade. I got a peer review with "Good work", 3/4 stars and nothing from the professor. The tools we should have used for the project were no longer working and I wrote my own, It seems the specialization is no longer maintained. I am writing this so other people don't end up paying 3 months for nothing.
By Mrinal V•
Dec 7, 2016
An overall fulfilling experience! I enjoyed this course thoroughly and after finishing it I feel myself many steps closer towards higher studies in the same discipline. :)
By Musalula S•
Jan 22, 2017
Wonderful course with wonderful instructors
By Boudalia M E A•
Jan 22, 2017
may be the best of the 6 modules
By ciça i b•
Jun 25, 2019
Gostei d+