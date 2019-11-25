Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Systems Biology and Biotechnology Capstone by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

About the Course

NOTE: In order to take this course you should have taken and complete the following courses in the Signature Track: Introduction to Systems Biology, Network Analysis in Systems Biology, Dynamical Modeling Methods for Systems Biology, Experimental Methods in SB and Integrated Analysis In Systems Biology...
By Radu A

Nov 25, 2019

Waited 3 months for my grade. I got a peer review with "Good work", 3/4 stars and nothing from the professor. The tools we should have used for the project were no longer working and I wrote my own, It seems the specialization is no longer maintained. I am writing this so other people don't end up paying 3 months for nothing.

By Mrinal V

Dec 7, 2016

An overall fulfilling experience! I enjoyed this course thoroughly and after finishing it I feel myself many steps closer towards higher studies in the same discipline. :)

By Musalula S

Jan 22, 2017

Wonderful course with wonderful instructors

By Boudalia M E A

Jan 22, 2017

may be the best of the 6 modules

By ciça i b

Jun 25, 2019

Gostei d+

