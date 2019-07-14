CS
Mar 31, 2019
Fantastic course. Really thought provoking, and well presented. Useful as an intro to systems thinking, and as a way to understand the obesity epidemic in a nuanced way.
PV
Sep 11, 2017
This course was surprisingly challenging and educational. I had little background in system science, and very much enjoyed the learning process!
By Dr S S•
Jul 14, 2019
Tough to understand for someone from a non-math background. However basic concepts are easy to discern and learn in relation to obesity
By David C•
Aug 10, 2019
I'm interested an any applications of systems science, and really enjoyed this. Great to get some applied hands on practice with systems dynamics and agent based modelling. Many thanks to all of the instructors!
By Charles d S•
Apr 1, 2019
By Hugo G G H•
Sep 12, 2017
Very interesting and useful tools for analyzing complex networks and designing interventions.
By Dean P•
Sep 2, 2018
Great course! They explain greatly why obesity is a result that comes from complex socioeconomic systems. They also give you insight on how you can use software that can imitate such systems. By doing so, you can develop systems in your own comfort from your own PC and see the results. Truth is we need far more data and human systems are too complex, but this is a good initiative and we should pay attention to their findings! I hope in the near future to be part of a big system development that can bring clear results so that we can take definite action. My opinion is that we kinda know what to do, but some lobbies and established corporations are not changing their attitudw towards human public health and they keep sickening us. NOT TO MENTION cruelty against animals.
By Luis W D M•
Feb 25, 2018
I am an electrical engineer who worked for a few years as a system's engineer. Lately I have been interested in studying how the dynamics in working environment affects itself. When I saw the System Science and Obesity course at Coursera I had the feeling it would present me some social concepts and tools which would give me a starting point. I had the feeling the knowledge the course offered would go beyond health systems. After finishing the course, I am really happy to conclude I was right. I am also really greatful to Johns hopkins professors who made this excellent course available. Thank you all!
By Daniel F P•
Apr 11, 2020
El curso es muy completo y bien estructurado, con profesores de calidad y prestigio. Sólo remarcar que hay más de "systems" que de "obesity". Esto no es una crítica, sino un hecho a tener en cuenta si estás pensando realizar este curso.
También destacar, que es preciso tener cierto dominio del inglés, ya que algunas tareas son complejas y algunos vídeos pueden requerir un extra de atención, sobre todo aquellos en los que se dan instrucciones para manejar herramientas de software.
En general, el curso es una gran fuente de aprendizaje así que lo recomiendo totalmente.
By Amanda A•
Jun 28, 2017
I thought this was interesting and informative. I'm neither a programmer nor a scientist so I had my doubts about how much I would get out of it, but I think it was at a good level for a beginner. Obesity seemed like a great topic to introduce systems science ideas and vice versa. I never felt too confused.
By Alex C•
Aug 4, 2020
Great course. Loved learning about system science in a way that is relevant and urgent to health and society. The last part was a bit rushed and wonky but appreciated nonetheless. More case studies on policy and interventions would be great. Thank you!
By Altaf M S•
Oct 28, 2019
It was wonderful start to learn the use of systems science for exploring world obesity problem. The system dynamics and agent-based methods learned in this course can be replicated for many other social and environmental problems.
By Luis T•
Sep 29, 2017
The approaches to understand obesity in this course are really interesting and I enjoyed them. Obesity is such a complex problem and it was nice to learn from it with different softwares and a lot of different approaches.
By GANDY K D M•
Apr 8, 2020
Aprendí mucho de este curso, los diferentes docentes enfocaron con ejemplos reales la ciencia de la obesidad. Aunque el tiempo es complicado, siempre será bueno volver a revisar los documentos y seguir revisando.
By Paige V•
Sep 11, 2017
By Maria d J X A•
Mar 20, 2022
Excellent course!! Congratulations to the organizers. Thank you!! It will contribute a lot to my research with network analysis and obesity.
By Joao C•
May 24, 2020
Muito bom o curso... me fez abrir novas ideias para esse assunto...
Magnífico, muito obrigado ao COURSERA, plataforma incrível!
By A B•
Nov 29, 2016
I' really enjoy this course. It's a complete view of the actual problem of obesity! Thanks a lot for all the effort!
By Melanie C•
Jul 14, 2019
it's incredible to let information knowledge people from all over the world
By David O N S•
Sep 6, 2016
Well round course, excelent for everybody ho is in charge of public health.
By olusola a•
Feb 10, 2017
Inspirational, novel, one of its kind. Am glad to be part of the course
By Ngô T S•
Aug 23, 2018
Finally, I finish this course. Thank you for your shared knowledge.
By Katherin T•
May 11, 2021
It is a great course, new approach to obesity epidemic.
By Samta•
Jul 10, 2020
It is such a wonderful course. Have learnt a lot.
By Galina B•
Jul 10, 2016
I enjoyed very much the materials of the course.
By Morris G O•
Jul 14, 2020
Thank you so much for everyone's contribution.
By Rubina G•
Sep 27, 2016
very informative and extremely insightful.