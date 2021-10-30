Learner Reviews & Feedback for Taiwan Law in Focus: Economy, Society and Democracy by National Taiwan University
About the Course
“Taiwan Law in Focus” is the first online course provided by the College of Law, National Taiwan University.
This course will give you an introduction to the legal system in Taiwan, which includes the topics of Constitution, administration law, criminal law, civil law, corporative law, and some related issues. You will learn about the brief history of Taiwan’s legal system and its transition in recent decades.
Each week we will focus on different aspects of Taiwan’s legal system. Video lectures and some discussions are included to enable you to learn about the key issues. Whether taking this as an independent course, or as the preparation for the College of Law’s LLB degree at National Taiwan University, you will find this course interesting and helpful....
By Lê T M H
Oct 29, 2021
I feel really happy because I can widen my knowledge via studying Taiwan Law.