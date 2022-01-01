About this Course

Beginner Level

This course is appropriate for learners who are interested in Taiwan Law.

What you will learn

  • Understand the Law System of Taiwan and its context.

Skills you will gain

  • Law
  • Economy
  • Taiwan Research
  • Society
  • Democracy
Beginner Level

This course is appropriate for learners who are interested in Taiwan Law.

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 minutes to complete

Welcome to this course!

1 hour to complete

W1 Historical Development and Structural Transformation

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

W2 Democratic Constitution and Regulatory State

Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

W3 Market, Family and Social Change

Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

W4 Human Rights and Civil Society

8 videos (Total 109 min)

