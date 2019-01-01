Profile

陳韻如 Yun-Ru Chen

副教授 Associate Professor

    Bio

    Yun-Ru Chen (陳韻如) is an associate professor at National Taiwan University, where she teaches legal history, family law and American legal thoughts. Before joining NTU, she received a Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) from Harvard Law School and then joined Waseda University as an assistant professor/researcher. Based on archival material in different legal regimes in Taiwan, including the Qing-Chinese law, the Japanese colonial law and the ROC law, her works examines a cluster of ideas- family, economic lives, and nationalism- and how people strategized their daily lives under the “shadow” of law. Her recent publications include: Bad (Wo-)man Theory of Traditional Chinese Law: From the Vantage Points of Adultery and Abduction Cases in Tan-Hsin Archives (Academia Sinica Law Journal, 2019)[in Chinese] and Family Law and Politics in the Oriental Empire: Colonial Governance and its Discourses in Japan-Ruled Taiwan (1895-1945)（NTU Law Review, 2019）. She is working on a book manuscript tentatively titled, Paradoxes of the National Family Law in (Post-) Colonial East Asia: Taiwan as the Nexus.

    Courses

    Taiwan Law in Focus: Economy, Society and Democracy

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder