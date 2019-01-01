講座教授 Chair Professor
葉俊榮教授，美國耶魯大學法學院博士，研究憲法（憲法變遷，亞洲憲法），行政法（管制理論，全球化），環境法（環境政策法，氣候治理），不論是國內的立法實踐，或國際研討，都有完整深入的紮根。除了是許多重要法案的起草人，葉教授也參與憲法修改，2005年任務型國民大會代表並為末代國民大會秘書長，完成台灣上一波的修憲。葉教授出版許多有關憲法變遷、管制理論及環境政策與永續發展的中英文專書與文章，亦曾多次應邀赴國外講學，包括美國哥倫比亞大學、加拿大多倫多大學、美國哈佛大學及澳洲墨爾本大學等。葉教授最近出版的重要專書，包括The Constitution of Taiwan: A Contextual Analysis (Hart Publishing), Asian Courts in Context (Cambridge, coed with Wen-Chen Chang ), 氣候變遷治理與法律 (台大出版中心)。
葉教授除了豐富的教學經驗與深入的學術研究外，也投身許多行政工作。他曾任本校法學院副院長兼教務分處主任，且兩度借調至行政院擔任教育部長，內政部長，研考會主委及行政院政務委員等職，推動國土計畫，防災應變，警政現代化，移民政策，社會團體立法，十二年國教課綱，高教深耕，電子化政府，政府改造，永續發展等重要政策。葉教授榮獲臺大講座教授之榮譽，也或加拿大多倫多大學聘為傑出訪問教授，澳洲墨爾本大學法學院遴選他為海外教授最高的Professorial Fellow。
Professor Jiunn-rong Yeh is known for his policy science approach to various law and policy issues, including constitutional change, environmental policy and regulatory processes. He was the Vice Dean of the College of Law, National Taiwan University, in charge of academic affairs and international collaboration.
He has substantially involved in many constitutional, legislative and regulatory issues in Taiwan. He argued in front of the Council of Grand on the constitutional issue of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant installation, also heading or participating in the drafting of several major legislative bills, including the Freedom of Information Act, the Administrative Procedural Act, the Superfund Law and the Greenhouse Gas Control Act. Professor Yeh’s extensive publications of books and articles in both English and Chinese cover topics such as constitutional law, environmental law and administrative law. He received Award of Excellence in Research from National Science Council. Professor Yeh has held teaching positions in many major foreign institutions, including Duke, Columbia, Toronto, Harvard, Melbourne. He was named Distinguished Visiting Faculty 2000-2001 by the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto, where he taught Transformative Constitutionalism in East Asia in Fall 2000. In 2013, he was appointed by the Melbourne Law School as Professorial Fellow. Professor Yeh joined the Cabinet of Taiwan as a Minister without Portfolio in 2002, in charge of inter-ministerial coordination. In 2004, he served as Minister of the Research, Development and Evaluation Commission overseeing government functions in the Cabinet. In 2005, Professor Yeh was elected a member and Secretary-General of the National Assembly that approved the constitutional revision proposals by Legislative Yuan. in May 2016, he swore into office as Minister of the Interior and then Minister of Education before he returned to his professorship at National Taiwan University in December 2018. In 2013, Professor Yeh was appointed as National Taiwan University Chair Professor. Professor Yeh’s recent publications include The Constitution of Taiwan: A Contextual Analysis (Hart, 2016). Asian Courts in Context (Cambridge University Press, 2015, co-eds with Wen-Chen Chang)