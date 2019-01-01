Profile

蘇凱平 Kai-Ping Su

助理教授 Assistant Professor

    My research focuses on criminal procedure and court reform in Taiwan, China, and the U.S., with an emphasis on the use of empirical research and comparative method to inform legal policy. I joined the NTU Law faculty in 2018. In addition to teaching university courses, I teach judges and prosecutors at Taiwan’s High Court, the Judges Academy, and the Academy of the Judiciary. I also serve on the Committee of Criminal Procedure Reform of the Judicial Yuan, Taiwan's highest judicial organ.

    I published several books and articles, in Chinese and English, about criminal justice reform and empirical (quantitative) legal studies in Taiwan and the U.S., and frequently presented my work in global academic conferences. My recent publications have appeared in the Berkeley Journal of Criminal Law, Washington International Law Journal, and National Taiwan University Law Review. Before studying in the U.S., I had practiced law as a criminal defense lawyer in Taiwan for several years.

    Taiwan Law in Focus: Economy, Society and Democracy

