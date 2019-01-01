教授 Professor
Professor Sieh-Chuen Huang is a professor of civil law. She received her Bachelor Degree of Laws from NTU, Taiwan (2001) and the master and doctoral degree (Doctor of Juridical Science) from Hokkaido University, Japan (2004 and 2006). Professor Huang has been an assistant professor of law at Hokkaido University (2006-2009), and a visiting scholar at East Asian Legal Studies Program, Harvard Law School (2008-2009). She joined the College of Law at NTU in August 2009 and focuses her research interests on family law, guardianship, trusts and estates, and intergenerational property transfer in aged society. Her major publications include Adult Guardianship in Taiwan: A Focus on Guardian Financial Decision-Making and the Family’s Role, 9 Journal of International Aging Law & Policy 127-150 (2016), Family Law in Taiwan: Historical Legacies and Current Issues, 14(2) NTU Law Review 157-218 (2019).