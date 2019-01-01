Profile

楊岳平 Yueh-Ping Yang

助理教授 Assistant Professor

    Bio

    楊岳平教授於2005年自台灣大學法律學系取得法學士後，於2010年取得台灣大學法學碩士，其間並在眾達國際法律事務所執業。2011年獲教育部公費赴美國哈佛大學法學院攻讀法學碩士(LL.M)與法學博士(S.J.D.)，於2017年取得哈佛大學法學博士學位。目前研究興趣主要在金融監理與公司治理，包括金融科技、金融機構治理、金融消費者保護、資本市場、國際金融等等。

    Yueh-Ping (Alex) Yang is an assistant professor at National Taiwan University Law School. He received his LL.B and LL.M at National Taiwan University in 2005 and 2010 respectively, and he also practiced law at Jones Day International Law Firm during that period. In 2011, sponsored by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education, he commenced his LL.M and S.J.D. studies at Harvard University Law School and received the S.J.D. degree in 2017. Currently, his research interest focuses mainly on financial regulation and corporate governance, including FinTech, financial institution governance, financial consumer protection, capital markets, international finance, etc.

    Courses

    Taiwan Law in Focus: Economy, Society and Democracy

