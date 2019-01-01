教授 Professor
張文貞教授的主要研究及教學領域是憲法、國際人權法、行政法、環境法、法律與社會分析，她於2019年2月起，借調至國立交通大學科技法律學院擔任教授並兼院長。張教授於2015年榮獲科技部傑出研究獎，2012年獲中央研究院年輕學者研究著作獎，2010年獲頒行政院國家科學委員會吳大猷先生紀念獎，2007年獲得國立臺灣大學優良教師。張教授有許多中英文著作的出版，也擔任國內外學術期刊的編輯委員。
Professor Wen-Chen Chang is jointly appointed as Dean and Professor of National Chao Tung University School of Law and Professor of National Taiwan University College of Law. She is a leading scholar of constitutional law in Taiwan and has published major scholarly works on comparative constitutional laws, including Asian Courts in Context, with Jiunn-rong Yeh (Cambridge University Press, 2015) and Constitutionalism in Asia: Cases and Materials, with Kevin YL Tan, Li-ann Thio & Jiunn-rong Yeh (Hart Publishing, 2014). Her teaching and research interests lie in comparative constitutional law, international human rights, administrative laws, and law and society. She serves in editorial boards for leading academic journals including International Journal of Constitutional Law, Cambridge Journal of Global Constitutionalism: Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Asian Journal of Comparative Law, and National Taiwan University Law Review.