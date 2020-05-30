Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for So You Think You Know Tango? by Emory University

4.6
stars
96 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

How well do you think you know tango? This two-week mini-course is designed for music lovers, musicians, and dancers who are interested in learning more about the Argentine Tango. It will explore the many dimensions of the Argentine Tango music, including its origins, popularization during the Golden Age, dissemination abroad, evolution into an artistic music-dance form, and adoption by Argentine and international art-music composers to date. The goal is to provide learners with an authentic and holistic tango experience by intersecting scholarly studies of the history, theory, and culture of tango with knowledge of instrumental performance practices. Learners can also learn more about basic tango gestures and steps that embody the music, as well as the poetry of tango....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for So You Think You Know Tango?

By MOUSUMI C

May 30, 2020

We will be able to know a\about the early history of tango in a nutshell.

By Abel A A A

Apr 8, 2020

Muy bonito y muy sintético. A pesar de lo corto que es, permite un acercamiento muy satisfactorio al universo del tango desde diferentes perspectivas.

By Deborah K

Dec 31, 2019

Well worth taking, good overview and insight into tango history and emerging tango , would like to see the course more expansive for more experienced tango dancers, a free course offering and an entertaining and informative way to learn

By Chelsea L F

Oct 23, 2020

This course is entrancing much like Tango is. The benefit of taking this course goes above and beyond receiving a certificate. To be immersed in the music, culture and knowledge of Tango is such a blessing.

By Gary M

Dec 2, 2019

As a tango dancer, I found the material to be very good and providing a great overview of the dance, music, culture and history. I found the quizzes sometimes 'wrong' where the text of the course says one thing and but the correct answer to the question expected something different. This happened only a few times and wasn't a showstopper. Overall, kudos to Kristin for so much detail and thorough work and an excellent presentation that was so well organized including multi-media. Really superb.

By Greg C

Jan 27, 2020

Very good course. Very informative and interesting.

By Toni S H

Jun 1, 2021

Ms. Wendland is a fantastic professor who has given us a wonderful overview of Tango and its history. She makes us want to learn more and to be alert to tango events near us and to take notice of small important details of feet, steps, closeness, faces, hands....everything and how the leader and the follower dance together so perfectly as the leader interprets the music and the follower does in her own way. It truly is a way to have a conversation without knowing the other person's language. Thank you so very much.

By Haniel L

Sep 8, 2020

Really warming. I connect with something I wanted to connect long time ago and this course really bring out these to me. More than informative I find it humanistic, passionate and welcoming. Hope everyone can enjoy it as I did. Thanks for collecting these passion and knowledge for us! Blessings!

By Yili L

Mar 22, 2022

Very informative on the history of tango from the music, the dance, and even the lyrics. The class has multimedia sources to explore and shared experienced from the people who are learning the Argentino tango. I would recommend this to anyone who is interested in the tango.

By Sarah R

Jul 25, 2020

Good for independent learners that are looking for a general dive into tango history of dance, poetry, and music. Two weeks is a good length of time. Lots of resources presented for each module. Tests did an ok job reflecting the course material.

By Maciej G

Apr 10, 2020

It is very good course to get a big picture what tango really is. No way to cover extensively the richness of tango music, dance, poetry in a short course, but here you can decide what you are the most interested in ... and you can go from there!

By Isabella T

Apr 27, 2020

I really enjoyed this course! I felt like I received a comprehensive learning of all aspects of tango (music, dance and poetry). For anyone interested in learning about tango or different cultural art forms I highly recommend taking this course!

By Isadora B S

May 1, 2020

A great summary of the history of tango, from the first figures to the contemporary and new composers. It's a short course but great for people with no knowledge at all as well as tango dancers, musicians and singers.

By Maria C F L

Aug 18, 2020

Very interesting course on a very interesting dance. But don't take it if you want to learn how to dance it. This is about its history. Several good links to several online sources.

By K M

Feb 3, 2021

Insightful program, rich context from cultural influence with impressive sample playlist

to better understand the evolving styles of Tango spanning the past 100 years!

By Carlos A F

Jun 26, 2021

E​xcellent!! Very good, the teacher explains everything very clearly and with so much passion. I loved it!

By Hansel R Z L

Dec 15, 2020

muy bueno aprendo un poco mas de este bonito genero, viva el dota 2 el mejor juego de valve gaaaa :v

By Hola S S

Feb 21, 2021

It was a knowledgeable course. High recommendation for Tango lovers.

By DR. V P P

Aug 31, 2020

Got a clear preliminary awareness about the art Tango

By Vivek S

Jul 31, 2020

Very short course on the history and basics of Tango

By Agata J

May 30, 2020

very interesting and knowledge expending course

By Mauricio T

May 6, 2022

Excelent, I really enjoyed it very much.

By Gary B

Apr 15, 2020

This learning resource is fantastic!!

By Sushil M

May 25, 2021

very good course

By Dr. R E M

Oct 13, 2020

Very good

