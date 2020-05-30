ML
Aug 17, 2020
Very interesting course on a very interesting dance. But don't take it if you want to learn how to dance it. This is about its history. Several good links to several online sources.
KM
Feb 2, 2021
Insightful program, rich context from cultural influence with impressive sample playlist\n\nto better understand the evolving styles of Tango spanning the past 100 years!
By MOUSUMI C•
May 30, 2020
We will be able to know a\about the early history of tango in a nutshell.
By Abel A A A•
Apr 8, 2020
Muy bonito y muy sintético. A pesar de lo corto que es, permite un acercamiento muy satisfactorio al universo del tango desde diferentes perspectivas.
By Deborah K•
Dec 31, 2019
Well worth taking, good overview and insight into tango history and emerging tango , would like to see the course more expansive for more experienced tango dancers, a free course offering and an entertaining and informative way to learn
By Chelsea L F•
Oct 23, 2020
This course is entrancing much like Tango is. The benefit of taking this course goes above and beyond receiving a certificate. To be immersed in the music, culture and knowledge of Tango is such a blessing.
By Gary M•
Dec 2, 2019
As a tango dancer, I found the material to be very good and providing a great overview of the dance, music, culture and history. I found the quizzes sometimes 'wrong' where the text of the course says one thing and but the correct answer to the question expected something different. This happened only a few times and wasn't a showstopper. Overall, kudos to Kristin for so much detail and thorough work and an excellent presentation that was so well organized including multi-media. Really superb.
By Greg C•
Jan 27, 2020
Very good course. Very informative and interesting.
By Toni S H•
Jun 1, 2021
Ms. Wendland is a fantastic professor who has given us a wonderful overview of Tango and its history. She makes us want to learn more and to be alert to tango events near us and to take notice of small important details of feet, steps, closeness, faces, hands....everything and how the leader and the follower dance together so perfectly as the leader interprets the music and the follower does in her own way. It truly is a way to have a conversation without knowing the other person's language. Thank you so very much.
By Haniel L•
Sep 8, 2020
Really warming. I connect with something I wanted to connect long time ago and this course really bring out these to me. More than informative I find it humanistic, passionate and welcoming. Hope everyone can enjoy it as I did. Thanks for collecting these passion and knowledge for us! Blessings!
By Yili L•
Mar 22, 2022
Very informative on the history of tango from the music, the dance, and even the lyrics. The class has multimedia sources to explore and shared experienced from the people who are learning the Argentino tango. I would recommend this to anyone who is interested in the tango.
By Sarah R•
Jul 25, 2020
Good for independent learners that are looking for a general dive into tango history of dance, poetry, and music. Two weeks is a good length of time. Lots of resources presented for each module. Tests did an ok job reflecting the course material.
By Maciej G•
Apr 10, 2020
It is very good course to get a big picture what tango really is. No way to cover extensively the richness of tango music, dance, poetry in a short course, but here you can decide what you are the most interested in ... and you can go from there!
By Isabella T•
Apr 27, 2020
I really enjoyed this course! I felt like I received a comprehensive learning of all aspects of tango (music, dance and poetry). For anyone interested in learning about tango or different cultural art forms I highly recommend taking this course!
By Isadora B S•
May 1, 2020
A great summary of the history of tango, from the first figures to the contemporary and new composers. It's a short course but great for people with no knowledge at all as well as tango dancers, musicians and singers.
By Maria C F L•
Aug 18, 2020
Very interesting course on a very interesting dance. But don't take it if you want to learn how to dance it. This is about its history. Several good links to several online sources.
By K M•
Feb 3, 2021
Insightful program, rich context from cultural influence with impressive sample playlist
to better understand the evolving styles of Tango spanning the past 100 years!
By Carlos A F•
Jun 26, 2021
Excellent!! Very good, the teacher explains everything very clearly and with so much passion. I loved it!
By Hansel R Z L•
Dec 15, 2020
muy bueno aprendo un poco mas de este bonito genero, viva el dota 2 el mejor juego de valve gaaaa :v
By Hola S S•
Feb 21, 2021
It was a knowledgeable course. High recommendation for Tango lovers.
By DR. V P P•
Aug 31, 2020
Got a clear preliminary awareness about the art Tango
By Vivek S•
Jul 31, 2020
Very short course on the history and basics of Tango
By Agata J•
May 30, 2020
very interesting and knowledge expending course
By Mauricio T•
May 6, 2022
Excelent, I really enjoyed it very much.
By Gary B•
Apr 15, 2020
This learning resource is fantastic!!
By Sushil M•
May 25, 2021
very good course
By Dr. R E M•
Oct 13, 2020
Very good