How well do you think you know tango? This two-week mini-course is designed for music lovers, musicians, and dancers who are interested in learning more about the Argentine Tango. It will explore the many dimensions of the Argentine Tango music, including its origins, popularization during the Golden Age, dissemination abroad, evolution into an artistic music-dance form, and adoption by Argentine and international art-music composers to date. The goal is to provide learners with an authentic and holistic tango experience by intersecting scholarly studies of the history, theory, and culture of tango with knowledge of instrumental performance practices. Learners can also learn more about basic tango gestures and steps that embody the music, as well as the poetry of tango.
Gain an appreciation for the Argentine Tango as a multidimensional art form, including music, dance, and poetry.
List the components that make a tango.
Eexplore the tango as a living art form today and how it can be used to cross cultural boundaries and stereotypes.
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Module 1: The Many Dimensions of Tango and Tango Music
Module 2: Tango Words and Movements
Very short course on the history and basics of Tango
We will be able to know a\about the early history of tango in a nutshell.
Very interesting course on a very interesting dance. But don't take it if you want to learn how to dance it. This is about its history. Several good links to several online sources.
Got a clear preliminary awareness about the art Tango
