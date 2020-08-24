Chevron Left
This is an Exploratorium teacher professional development course taught by Teacher Institute staff, open to any science teacher (particularly middle or high school level) and science enthusiast. This is a hands-on workshop that explores topics and strategies teachers can use to help their students become active investigators of light. Watch a preview video (copy and paste this link into your browser): https://youtu.be/fPvT_quBVIw There are four weeks of course content, which require 2-4 hours per week. Each module builds upon the previous one, so we strongly suggest you follow the sequence we've outlined rather than skip ahead or do the course in less time. The course is designed to give you an opportunity to learn and share with others, not test what you know. There are weekly activity and reflection assignments, but these will not be graded. To receive credit for this course, you will need to complete the peer-reviewed final assignment. As a participant, you will: - Watch videos that demonstrate natural phenomena and the Exploratorium's approach to teaching and learning - Conduct personal investigations by engaging in hands-on activities based in those phenomena - Reflect and share your experience doing activities - Discuss and identify challenges and opportunities for teaching - Devise a lesson of your own based on one or more of the activities Each week, we'll look at a different light-related topic: We will start by examining human visual perception, then take a brief historical tour of our evolving scientific understanding. We’ll also look at optics and optical instruments and finish by looking at the wave nature of light. To get the most out of this experience, you'll have to try out some activities! In return, you'll get lots of valuable teaching resources, an in-depth understanding of the subject matter, and useful tips and techniques for the classroom. NOTE: This is a hands-on workshop, so you will need to buy or find materials. All of the materials required are inexpensive and should be easy to obtain, and we welcome substitutions! A separate list of materials is available for each activity....

JQ

Aug 22, 2017

Interesting course. I've learned so much! And surprisingly, a whole lot that I thought I knew I really didn't. Thanks so much!

VS

Jun 30, 2017

I TELL YOU THIS COURSE IS SO GOD THAT IT WAS THE BEST THING WHEN I THOUGHT TO DO THIS COURSE.

By DR. V P P

Aug 24, 2020

I felt the course is a different one. The lesson plan preparation based Light is an interesting one. I can do it differently, so felt great satisfaction. Resource persons explanations are very interesting. Exploratorium is definitely a wonderful resource centre.

By Nelly S

May 26, 2016

I'm not a teacher but I took this course to gain a better understanding on how light works to try and use it to create original visual designs since I'm a graphic designer. It's just great how This Course has been arranged to be so short and simple even for non-teachers.

By Rocío L O

Jul 11, 2020

Excellent course for everyone who wants to learn actively about how light acts.

It’s also very interesting that the hands-on methodological point of view make you being deeply involved during the four weeks!

By Valeria S

Aug 10, 2016

Excellent course, I love it!, it has been very useful for my carries as a Lighting Designer to understand the light and how it Works, which let me do better designs for theater and concerts.

By JOHN Q

Aug 23, 2017

Interesting course. I've learned so much! And surprisingly, a whole lot that I thought I knew I really didn't. Thanks so much!

By Merve Ç

Oct 18, 2020

GREAT COURSE .tHANK YOU SO MUCH ı NEED THIS COURSE ı 'AM SCIENCE TEACHER . thank you I learn a lot of new think

By Vaibhav

Jul 1, 2017

I TELL YOU THIS COURSE IS SO GOD THAT IT WAS THE BEST THING WHEN I THOUGHT TO DO THIS COURSE.

By Manpreet K

May 28, 2020

Just an excellent course... made me love optics...the real perspectives of light

By SHREYA M

Oct 11, 2020

Wonderful course. I had a great experience. It was fun too. Highly recommended.

By Luis G P

Aug 12, 2016

The teachers made the course really interesting an

By Ariesa F S M

Aug 31, 2020

great!! very enjoyable to learn, lots of activity

By Lori H

Jul 24, 2017

Amazing course! So interesting and fun!

By Winston A W

Jan 5, 2021

Excellent, thank you.

By Marina D

Jun 10, 2016

Extra Course!

By Pallavi D D

Feb 4, 2019

interesting

By Sundus J

Dec 2, 2020

good

By Hans

Apr 9, 2016

This is what science learning is about, a 'thing' as light we take for granted explained and parasitized in accessible well structured way. Talk about it, wonder about it and especially...Do it. I gave it a 4 star rating, five would be perfect, w've learned that nothing is perfect and can be improved... maybe this is.

By Angelina W

Apr 6, 2016

I love the activities! The results from these experiments are wild. I would have liked a section of this course for lecture, since I enrolled for knowledge not only activities and strategies, but observing these activities was simply amazing.

By Alexey N

Apr 2, 2016

I can't even make pre-course survey, which couldn't have wrong answers

