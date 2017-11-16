By Selamawit W R•
I have learned a lot of things from this course.It is worth to pay. I am so happy of this course.I have gained a lot!!Don't try to miss it.
By Faisal B K V•
Thanks a lot. It helped me a lot.
By Kelly R•
There are never enough peers to complete UCI's English courses on time, the few submissions are either incomplete or have plagiarized content (but if you flag them, there are no others to review), and as a specialization, UCI should take responsibility. Some just grade inappropriate submissions just to complete the course, and those submissions pass since there is no one from the UCI grading it. I've just came across a sequence of 5 submissions from 2 and 3 years ago, none of them following the prompt, but they got some peer who graded them in order to get grades too and just finish the course. Peer review should happen throughout the courses, but not at the final project. The portfolio should be evaluated by some expert, like in ASU's English specializations.