Chevron Left
Back to Teaching Intermediate Grammar Project

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching Intermediate Grammar Project by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

This is the final project for the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. You should have basic knowledge of intermediate grammar and teaching methodology in order to complete this course. In this course, you will create a portfolio including all of the following for one specific intermediate grammar point: a lesson plan for the grammar point, a video of yourself introducing the grammar point, two related practice exercises or activities with handouts, an informal assessment, and a formal assessment with answer key. To do this, you will put into practice all of the skills that you have learned in the previous three courses. Finally, you will share your portfolio with other learners to demonstrate the skills you have learned and receive feedback, and you will get the chance to learn from others as you give them feedback on their portfolios. After you complete this course, you will have the skills you need to effectively create your own lesson plans, practice exercises and assessments needed to teach grammar to intermediate-level students. Learners in this course must be able to create a video using a webcam, video camera, or smart phone and upload the video files or share the video as a link....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Teaching Intermediate Grammar Project

By Selamawit W R

Nov 16, 2017

I have learned a lot of things from this course.It is worth to pay. I am so happy of this course.I have gained a lot!!Don't try to miss it.

By Faisal B K V

Aug 17, 2020

Thanks a lot. It helped me a lot.

By Kelly R

May 26, 2020

There are never enough peers to complete UCI's English courses on time, the few submissions are either incomplete or have plagiarized content (but if you flag them, there are no others to review), and as a specialization, UCI should take responsibility. Some just grade inappropriate submissions just to complete the course, and those submissions pass since there is no one from the UCI grading it. I've just came across a sequence of 5 submissions from 2 and 3 years ago, none of them following the prompt, but they got some peer who graded them in order to get grades too and just finish the course. Peer review should happen throughout the courses, but not at the final project. The portfolio should be evaluated by some expert, like in ASU's English specializations.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder