This is the final project for the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. You should have basic knowledge of intermediate grammar and teaching methodology in order to complete this course. In this course, you will create a portfolio including all of the following for one specific intermediate grammar point: a lesson plan for the grammar point, a video of yourself introducing the grammar point, two related practice exercises or activities with handouts, an informal assessment, and a formal assessment with answer key. To do this, you will put into practice all of the skills that you have learned in the previous three courses. Finally, you will share your portfolio with other learners to demonstrate the skills you have learned and receive feedback, and you will get the chance to learn from others as you give them feedback on their portfolios. After you complete this course, you will have the skills you need to effectively create your own lesson plans, practice exercises and assessments needed to teach grammar to intermediate-level students.
This course is part of the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
This week you'll learn about the project and start reviewing what you've learned in the previous courses so that you can plan for the assignment. In the next six weeks, you'll create a lesson plan, activities, assessments, and a video.
Write Your Lesson Plan
This week, you will write a lesson plan to teach the grammar point you have chosen for the project. It should be specific and follow the specific requirements given.
Make a Video of Your Teaching
You should have your lesson plan mostly planned by now and have a good idea of what your lesson will include. This week, create a video of yourself introducing your grammar point to your students. Give yourself a lot of time to do this because working with technology often takes more time than you expect.
Create Practice Activities
Now, you will make the two practice activities for your students to practice the grammar. In addition to the practice activities, you need to create handouts of some type to go with each one.
About the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
This specialization is for ESL teachers and future ESL teachers who want to make their classes more effective and fun. You will learn how to use online videos and activities that ESL teachers at University of California, Irvine created to teach intermediate ESL learners. You will review language-learning pedagogy and best practices for using these resources effectively. This specialization will give any ESL teacher loads of creative ideas for their classrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
What equipment will I need?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.