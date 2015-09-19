This course is about Coursera's mission.
The Coursera MissionCONTEXT University [Testing]
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
The Mission
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
The Mission Statement
1 hour to complete
1 reading
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.