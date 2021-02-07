AH
Jan 30, 2021
This is a wonderful course for those who have interest in Korea and Korean language. I would like to thank Professor Lee Keum Hee for conducting this lecture series in an easily understandable manner.
MS
Apr 4, 2021
This course literally made me able to read and write Hangeul. I am so glad I enrolled in this course. It has easy-to-understand course contents and also, the course content never gets monotonous.
By Emily R•
Feb 7, 2021
It is a helpful course, however, she talks in Korean the entire time so it's very hard trying to watch the video and read the translation script at the same time while also trying to take notes.
By Astra E•
Mar 21, 2021
It says free but you need to pay to be able to do the quizzes. I tried to unenroll but it literally would not let me.
By Shaunda•
Mar 12, 2021
It seemed as if no answers were wrong on the quiz.
By Kristjan F•
Feb 10, 2021
An excellent introduction, although as usual the transition from being able to read single sounds to complex sounds is skipped over far too quickly and the learner is left feeling that they've missed a step
By Andrea R•
Sep 10, 2021
This course covers quite a lot of the historical background of Hangeul, its creation and its creator. While that is interesting I found that some of the content was very repetitive, and the delivery also felt a bit slow to me (I had to watch on 1.75 speed to not lose interest). It would have been nice in my opinion to have less repetition and instead have more time in the videos spent on actually reading and writing Hangeul. How to write individual letters was easy to follow but diphthongs were glossed over briefly, and batchim pronunciation rules were not explained either, so when it came to writing common phrases at the end of the course, it wasn't always clear why a "b" sound is suddenly pronunced like an "m" sound, for example. All in all, I think the course is interesting for people who have 0 knowledge about Hangeul yet and want to know more about its history but it is not enough to get you to the point of reading Hangeul fluently.
By Mariana B H•
Jul 4, 2021
In general, the content is catchy and organised. I really liked the historical facts and the explanation of each letter and vowel of Hangeul. However, I noticed that in the Self-check sections, one could choose any of the options and get a score of 100. In my opinion, this can make the person assume that they understood the topic perfectly instead of leading them to read and watch the resources again to correct themselves. I suggest you consider changing this dynamic to improve what students learn.
By Pamela K J•
Mar 17, 2021
IT WON'T LET ME UNENROLL PLEASE HELP THANK YOU
By Abeywardena, H•
Jan 31, 2021
By Ms. A S•
Apr 5, 2021
By Jennifer H•
Mar 27, 2021
I enjoyed the way the course was taught and like that it gave a history of the Hangeul as well. I felt that I learned a lot from taking the course and liked that I could go at my own pace.
By Devangshi D•
Feb 16, 2021
I learnt so much from this course! I have been studying Korean for a while now, and to have a course on how it was formulated was truly wonderful. I am glad I came across it!
By Sheba M•
Feb 18, 2021
Very useful course. I LOVED IT. Very much briefly explained and easy to understand. This is very helpful for beginners.
By sol r•
Apr 18, 2021
It´s very informative about the history behind the creation of Hangul, I just wish it could have more exercises and basic vocabulary complementing this
By Teresa B•
Jul 21, 2021
This is an excellent course! I enjoyed the cultrual and historical perspective because they added a dimension that made it easier to learn and understand the basics of the language. I had started a few different methods of trying to learn to speak Korean, and although I had memorized that alphabet and pronunciations, I still struggled with differentiating some of the volume sounds. The methods in this course helped to understand vowel formation and pronunciation, as opposed to just mimicing a sound. I also think it is helpful to learn this foundational information so one does not rely on romanization pronunciation cues as you are growing in language development. Hoghly recommend!
By Dimitra K•
May 4, 2021
An easy-learning and well-structured course with a very good instructor.
I was able to not only learn the Korean Alphabet (read and write) but also a few interesting pieces of information regarding its history. Furthermore, I learned many historical and cultural info about Korea in general as well.
However, the English subtitles need a little better synchronisation with the videos' audio.
By Ksenia A•
Feb 24, 2021
Short and easy course to get the very basics of Hangeul. I liked the historical anecdotes about King Sejong, his life, and works. Only downside - you can't actually "complete" the course without doing the 4 quizzes at the end of each Week's lessons, which you can't do without buying the certificate. Guess I'll be stuck at 95% then. Nonetheless, 감사합니다 !
By Shayla L•
Jan 30, 2021
It was hard to listen to her speak in Korean, and the subtitles are off from when she's speaking.. It's better to listen to video and then read what is said so you can see what is on screen as well.. or read then watch etc... Over all I feel great about it ... I am still learning Korean.. and hope to continue my efforts
By RAHMA F 1•
Jan 31, 2021
I love how professor Lee and Team explained the fact of history and match it into disscussion forum. I admired Great King Sejong Work creation and passion for love of His Majesty people. i hope i can study in Korean University for my Master Degree. Thank you, Professor Lee and Sungkyunkwan Univeristy Team.
By Alejandra S P A•
May 8, 2021
Recomiendo totalmente el curso, para aprender Hangeul, el material del curso esta muy fácil para entender, aparte que te introduce sobre la historia de la creación del Hangeul lo cual a mi parecer hace que te interese más. El curso se encuentra en ingles para que lo tomen en cuenta :)
By Ruchika A•
Jan 5, 2021
I already know basic Korean. But learning about the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, was very interesting. Its history, who created it and why, the principles of Hangeul- I developed a greater love for this language's script. The course is really informative and I learned a lot!
By Jay M•
Dec 13, 2021
Highly reccomend this course as your first step for learning Hangeul! I feel like I have gained a massive appriciation and understandng for the korean alphabet, its creator and overall history. Absolutly loved the course! Very well put together and presented!
By Kay•
May 10, 2022
This course not only taught me the basics of Hangeul but also taught me a lot about Korean culture and history. I'm now even more interested in learning the Korean language. Many thanks to our awesome instructor; professor Keum-hee Lee.
By Ma. J T V•
Jan 20, 2021
This course is great for learners who are beginners. It is a good introductory course and it explains very well the history of hangeul which I think is essential instead of just memorizing how to write the Korean alphabet. Very nice!
By Venuri K V•
Mar 3, 2021
Thank You Very Much for giving this opportunity to me. Thank You very much Professor Keum - Hee - lee for teaching in a interesting way. Your Cooperation is highly appreciated. Also I would like to thank Sungkyun Unifversity.
By SY, G J ( R•
Nov 18, 2021
I learned more about the Korea's culture through their most beloved achievement which is the creation of their own alphabet. It became their identity and their treasure which they also share to people whose in need.