About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Anyone interested in Korea, Korean and Hangeul can take the course.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about the history of Hangeul and how it was created

  • Understand what Hangeul means to Korean people

  • Learn to write Hangeul

Skills you will gain

  • Korean Language
  • Linguistics
  • Korea
  • Hangeul
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Sungkyunkwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

INTRODUCTION TO HANGEUL

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

CREATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF HANGEUL

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

PRINCIPLES OF HANGEUL’S CHARACTER CREATION

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

READING AND WRITING HANGEUL

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

