This course introduces Korean characters,'Hangeul', and provides high-level knowledge related to Hangeul. In this course, the background of 'Hangul' is created, who made the Hangeul, and according to what principle it is systematically explained. It also introduces anecdotes related to Korean tourist destinations related to Hangeul and teaches how to write Hangeul. Learners can increase their understanding of Korea, learn Hangeul accurately, and cultivate high-level knowledge of Hangeul.
Anyone interested in Korea, Korean and Hangeul can take the course.
Learn about the history of Hangeul and how it was created
Understand what Hangeul means to Korean people
Learn to write Hangeul
- Korean Language
- Linguistics
- Korea
- Hangeul
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
INTRODUCTION TO HANGEUL
Learn what Korean characters 'Hangeul' is, and learn the characteristics of Hangeul.
CREATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF HANGEUL
PRINCIPLES OF HANGEUL’S CHARACTER CREATION
READING AND WRITING HANGEUL
I learnt so much from this course! I have been studying Korean for a while now, and to have a course on how it was formulated was truly wonderful. I am glad I came across it!
Thank you so much teacher. I enjoyed the historical stories behind creating Korean language. It further increased my respect to your culture and people.
I loved this course!!! I am looking forward on learning more about Hangeul
The course was brilliant! The structure was very easy for an absolute beginner to follow along to and was very interesting!
