Theory of Angular Momentum by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5611, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This course introduces the quantum mechanical concept of angular momentum operator and its relationship with rotation operator. It then presents the angular momentum operators, their eigenvalues and eigenfunctions. Finally, it covers the theory of angular momentum addition. At the end of this course learners will be able to: 1. describe and analyze angular momentum states using quantum mechanically defined angular momentum operators, 2. solve angular momentum eigenvalue equations and 3. add angular momenta quantum mechanically....
