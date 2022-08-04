Learner Reviews & Feedback for Trade & investment: evidence-based policies for development by Erasmus University Rotterdam
About the Course
This MOOC prepares students that want to analyse trade and investment policies of developing countries and emerging markets. We couch you for the task of giving evidence-based policy. For students interested in policy advise the course brings a sound understanding of what can and what cannot be done with well-established theories and state-of-the-art research. For students interested in research the asset of this course is to learn how to effectively communicate research findings in a policy setting.
Upon completion, you will have a good understanding of international trade and investment theories and recent developments in the world economy and their consequence on issues related to developing countries and emerging markets. You will be able to analyse the determinants of trade and investment, to measure the impact of trade and investment and to provide evidence-based policy advice that fits development strategies in emerging markets and developing economies....