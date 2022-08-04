About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Trading
  • Investment
  • Market (Economics)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Theories of globalization, trade and investment

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Trade and investment policies

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Micro: Trade and productivity

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Macro: Analytical tools and modelling

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder