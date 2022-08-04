Profile

Binyam Afewerk Demena

Assistant Professor of Development Economics

Binyam is a development economist with interdisciplinary research, which is largely inspired by the SDGs, lies at the intersection of Development, Environment and Health. He works on a broad range of development topics including in the areas of international trade, solar energy systems, public health, public governance, environmental emissions, foreign direct investment, economic sanctions, and rural infrastructure programs, drawing both on quantitative and qualitative methods in different forms. Additional to his experience as a researcher, he has gained ample experience as a teacher, mostly in the field of Economics, research methodology and critical assessment of scientific literature.

Trade & investment: evidence-based policies for development

