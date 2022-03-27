Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Business - Understand the digital world by Institut Mines-Télécom
Facebook, AirBnB, Tesla, Amazon, Uber. In just a few years, companies like these have changed the face of the global economy. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of start-ups are disrupting old business models, taking on centennial industrial groups – and winning. It’s clear that the rules of business have changed forever.
This MOOC provides a knowledge toolkit for the ongoing digital revolution. You’ll discover 10 concepts that are essential for understanding the new mechanisms of digital business and innovation.
Each concept is explained in its own beautifully designed, content-rich instructional video, along with additional resources for you to explore. The ideas are illustrated with up-to-the-minute case studies and examples from a wide range of industries.
Week 1 : Why Digital Changes Everything
Week 2 : Creating Value in a Digital World
Week 3 : Thinking and Acting Differently
This MOOC is ideal for learners from a wide range of backgrounds. It is brought to you by three expert professors and researchers from IMT - Telecom Paris, a leading European graduate school in the field of digital technology and social science.
This MOOC is supported by the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation....
By Fakhrutdinov,Ruslan
•
Mar 27, 2022
This course helped me to understand role of startups in Digital Business, steps required to be successfull and etc.
Most of examples were dedicated to describing of growing of current IT leaders.
By Blanchard J
•
Mar 8, 2022
Le cours est très enrichissant. J'ai acquéris énormément de nouvelles connaissances.