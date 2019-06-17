SP
Jul 29, 2017
i am faculty in an engineer college in vizag. I teach Professional ethics to the undergraduate student. Your course content is extremely useful. Thanks for provide great contents
MK
Mar 31, 2022
It brought me new perspectives on wrongdoing, and it will help me to indentity and prevent causes of unethical decision making. Thank you for the opportunity!
By Syed M B S•
Jun 17, 2019
It is an excellent course which should be taught to everyone definitely. It is a course that really changes the way one thinks, and allows one to see through various veils that are creating problems in the long run.
By HARUN S•
Dec 20, 2017
One of the best online courses that I see. Topic is well prepared and supported with many case studies. I really enjoyed this course and benefited.
By James M•
Apr 24, 2017
Excellent course that really opens your eyes to ethics and the power of contexts. Instructors were excellent. I would highly recommend this course.
By Alyshah•
May 27, 2018
Great course! Could be done at any level of education. Very detailed & descriptive, with amazing theoretical as well as real life examples
By Manuel E L d S A•
Sep 5, 2018
a surprising course, very useful with relevant practical information and tools for reflexion. about the teachers only a word : FANTASTIC
By TT Y•
Jul 9, 2018
Straight-forward, practical and powerful introductory course on ethics in decision-making context.
By Nancy F•
Sep 5, 2018
I really liked this course! It helped to spell out in words what I have observed. Weeks 1 to 6 go into great details about the problems and are really very helpful. I however think that there is room for improvement of week 7: it is too abridged, too superficial, a bit abstract. Week 7 did not answer all my questions about the ways to fight the cases of unethical decision making that I have witnessed while feeling powerless. I think that there is room for elaborating on solutions. But don't get me wrong: the course is really excellent and worth taking.
By Amelia M•
Sep 26, 2019
An interesting introduction into business psychology and ethics. Some good examples and exploration into recognising triggers and environmental factors leading to unethical decision making. Information on counter-strategies is lightweight and could be improved though.
By Pei S O•
Sep 11, 2020
Ethnics have been an important topic in the accounting industry since Enron case. For most accounting professionals, ethnics refresher course have been one of the requirement to constantly remind ourselves of this dimension.
Of all the ethical courses that i have attended, this stands out as it clearly explains why people goes down makes unethical decisions. It is a stark reminder that you and i under certain environment can likely make the wrong decision if certain conditions are met.
It will give people courage to say "NO" in a questionable situation.
By Denise A•
Jun 4, 2017
Everyone in the world who works which is almost everyone on earth unless you are born into wealth and you don't have to work....but everyone else should take this course and watch it over and over again because this is hugely important to making the world a better place. If I were a manager of a company I would do this course with all my company. We don't have enough of this. It talks very efficiently about unethical problems and it offers concrete solutions. One of the best courses I have taken so far in Coursera. THANK YOU!!
By David S•
Jun 3, 2017
Excellent designed course with very comprehensive presentation of key issues of unethical behavior in corporate environment. Very good examples demonstrating a particular ethical issues and its consequences. The course helps to understand already known compliance instruments and what could be done for their improvement. For instance, it makes clear why tone on the top is important for building healthy corporate culture, which is often formally declared as an important element in companies, but very often its importance underestimated.
By Katarzyna B•
Apr 8, 2020
Course was very detailed and contained tons of theoretical but still useful information on business ethics. Very useful for a person who works in compliance, audit, FCPA and any kind of anti-corruption regulatory department.
The only downside is final assessment process - the length of a certificate obtaining process is indeed dependable on the amount of other participants in the course at the moment. If there are no other participants to assess final essay, one can wait for weeks.
Overall very good course and I highly recommend it!
By Mike W•
May 1, 2018
A really useful introduction to a subject which sometimes receives insufficient attention in mainstream degree courses, or other professional training opportunities. The course content was comprehensive and engaging. Very helpful in informing my thinking as an executive in a government agency on how to remain alert to risks of ethical blindness, and how to best construct ethical guard rails to help keep my CEO and the wider organisation safe from the potential for unethical conduct in our complex workplace.
By Kamila N•
Nov 12, 2021
This is a great course providing insights into the background of unethical decisions, the role of different factors leading to unethical decisions, ways to protect oneself and one's organisation. Very engaging and inspiring. Two drawbacks: One is the waiting time for peer review of the final assignment, in my case more than 5 weeks from submission. Two: Upon successful completion, I did not received the promised certificate and did not find any download option on the course page.
By Isis V•
Dec 5, 2020
Decision making has always been important, and in these times it is even more so.
Making decisions is linked to consequences and results. It is necessary to recognize how character development, leadership and environment play important roles and influence decision making. Being aware of how we make decisions personally and in our organizations allows us to be more effective.
It gives us the opportunity to help ourselves and others. Wonderful course, thank you!
By catia l•
Apr 23, 2021
Ce cours est extrêmement inspirant! Les professeurs Palazzo et Hoffrage donnent des exemples réels ainsi que des outils concrets pour éviter, voire contrer les risques liés à l'éthique dans nos décisions personnelles et professionnelles.
Cette formation devrait être intégrée dans tous les cursus professionnels, qu'ils soient opérationnels ou managériaux.
Je le recommande vivement!
By Fichtberger O•
Nov 8, 2016
I really apreciated this course. It was my first experience with coursera. I did a lot of peer review and saw that a lot of my "classmates" used a lot more than the 1000 allowed words. The texts of the videos should be in another format than just "*.txt" because thus they are quite hard to read... But beside this I learned a lot.
By Michael S•
Nov 14, 2021
The course is very good, covering philosophical foundation of ethics and real-life challenges and experiences. Quizzes and essay tasks are well thought through. To improve: make some of the reading material accessible as some are protected by a pay-wall. And, there are small typos and minor pronunciation hiccups. Best, Michael
By Martin F•
Feb 4, 2019
The course provide very good introduction to unethical decision-making, referring to many practical examples. Moreover, the course introduces the ethical blidness concept and tools for analyzing this blidness in every company. The course is higly recommended to those dealing with decision-making.
By Kirsten W•
May 12, 2019
In comparison to other online courses this one is very diverting: excellent edutainment. The content is well selected and structurized. I enjoyed the lessons. My knowledge and sensitivity for un-ethical issues, esp. dilemmas, is broader and I am able to act more mindful. Thank you.
By Oriol G i R•
Mar 1, 2017
Great course, with interesting contents and new approaches to be used in our daily life. Understanding constellations is much beyond the standard "carrot and stick" policy, making organisations more stable.
Thanks Guido and Ulrich for your time and commitment to this course!!!!
By Jason T•
Jul 14, 2017
Excellent, so many good case studies and a consistent metaphor used throughout. This is how business ethics should be explained to management. Because it also provides supporting arguments for improving your ethics, may just, actually improve your business longevity. :)
By Guillaume B•
Sep 23, 2016
I already participated in 2015 but was unable to complete the course (made around 25%) due to lack of time to follow the lessons. I remember having learned a lot and read interesting "stories/experiences" from other students in the course forums. Highly recommended.
By Isabella A•
Apr 29, 2020
Great course, a very important issue, analyzed through practical cases and with a lot of theories. Just one observation: sometimes difficult for not mother tongue people, especially in the texts as you have to chose among slightly different shades....
By Marcelo C•
Nov 22, 2016
Very well prepared and presented. The syllabus is well designed. Study objectives are clearly stated at the beginning of each session and recapped at the end. Test make sense and reconfirm understanding.
I can only recommend it. Thank you very much!