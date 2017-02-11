About this Course

9,546 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Psychology
  • Mindfulness
  • Decision-Making
  • Utility
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Lausanne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,631 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1- Ethical and unethical decision making

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2- Introduction to unethical decisions in organizations

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3- The power of frames: How people construct their reality

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4- The power of routines

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNETHICAL DECISION MAKING IN ORGANIZATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder