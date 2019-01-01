Guido Palazzo
is a professor of Business Ethics at the University of Lausanne. He studied business administration and has a PhD in philosophy from the University of Marburg in Germany. In his research, he is passionate about the dark side of the force and examines unethical decision making from various angles. He is mainly known for his studies in globalization, in particular on human rights violations in global value chains, but he also studies the reasons for unethical behaviour in organization and the impact of organized crime on business and society.
- Basu, K. & Palazzo, G. (2008). Corporate Social Responsibility: A process model of sensemaking. Academy of Management Review, 33 (1):122-136.
- Scherer, A.G. & Palazzo, G. (2011). A new political role of business in a globalized world - a review and research agenda. Journal of Management Studies, 48 (4): 899-931.
- Palazzo, G., Krings, F. & Hoffrage, U. (2012). Ethical blindness. Journal of Business Ethics, 109: 323–338