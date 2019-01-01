Profile

Guido Palazzo

Professor of Business Ethics

Bio

Guido Palazzo is a professor of Business Ethics at the University of Lausanne. He studied business administration and has a PhD in philosophy from the University of Marburg in Germany. In his research, he is passionate about the dark side of the force and examines unethical decision making from various angles. He is mainly known for his studies in globalization, in particular on human rights violations in global value chains, but he also studies the reasons for unethical behaviour in organization and the impact of organized crime on business and society.

  • Basu, K. & Palazzo, G. (2008). Corporate Social Responsibility: A process model of sensemaking. Academy of Management Review, 33 (1):122-136.
  • Scherer, A.G. & Palazzo, G. (2011). A new political role of business in a globalized world - a review and research agenda. Journal of Management Studies, 48 (4): 899-931.
  • Palazzo, G., Krings, F. & Hoffrage, U. (2012). Ethical blindness. Journal of Business Ethics, 109: 323–338

Courses

Unethical Decision Making in Organizations

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder