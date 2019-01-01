Profile

Ulrich Hoffrage

Professor of Decision Theory

Bio

Ulrich Hoffrage is a professor of Decision Theory at the University of Lausanne. He studied psychology in Konstanz (Germany), and obtained his PhD from the University of Salzburg (Austria). His research focuses, among other things, on simple heuristics as models of bounded rationality, in particular in the social world. Moreover, he conducted research on cognitive illusions, risk communication, and consumer decision making. He is fascinated by the complex interplay between the co-evolution of individuals and their environments.

  • Hertwig, R., Hoffrage, U., & the ABC Research Group (2013). Simple Heuristics in a Social World. Oxford University Press.
  • Gonin M., Palazzo G. & Hoffrage U. (2012). Neither Bad Apple nor Bad Barrel: How the Societal Context Impacts Unethical Behavior in Organizations. Business Ethics: A European Review, 21(1), 31-46.
  • Hoffrage, U., Lindsey, S., Hertwig, R., & Gigerenzer, G. (2000). Communicating statistical information. Science, 290, 2261–2262. doi: 10.1126/science.290.5500.2261.

Unethical Decision Making in Organizations

