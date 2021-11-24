Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bases de la planification et de la gestion de projet by University of Virginia

4.6
stars
48 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

Les projets nous entourent. Pratiquement toutes les organisations gèrent des projets, que ce soit de manière formelle ou informelle. Nous sommes impliqués dans des projets autant chez nous qu’au travail. Les principes de planification et les méthodologies d’exécution de tous les environnements peuvent offrir des moyens permettant d’exécuter les projets plus efficacement. La gestion de projet fournit aux organisations (et aux particuliers) le langage et les cadres nécessaires à la définition de la portée des projets, au séquençage des activités, à l’utilisation des ressources et à la réduction des risques.\n\nCe cours est une introduction aux concepts clés de la planification et de l’exécution de projets. Nous allons identifier les facteurs qui mènent à la réussite du projet et apprendre à planifier, analyser et gérer les projets. Les étudiants seront exposés à des méthodologies de pointe et à la prise en compte des défis de divers types de projets....

By Stéphane L

Nov 24, 2021

Thank you very much for this course, it was a bit of a work, more than I expected. It made me listen to the courses in english and reformat the translation in french and highlight the important points then make files to sum up the information.

I really got it hard to get those ancient reflexes. But the first lesson made me understand it was not so easy to pass the certification.

Well I'm happy now. Thank you very much.

Best regards,

S. Lassalvy

By Oury B I D

Feb 8, 2022

This course meet exactly that I was expected to learn. In next few years, I would lilke to be Certified in Project Management.

After more 20 years working as an IT in differents Projects in Information technologie, I think its the best time to reconverted as a Project manager.

So, if you have a certification programms in your currilum please notify me email.

Thank you and

Best Regards.

Mr Diallo

By Mohamed I A O

Jan 8, 2022

un cours très bien détaillé très compréhensif et très riche en matière de connaissances je suis très reconnaissant de mes professeurs de coursera .je les remercie beaucoup et je continuera a toujours étudier tant que j ai l opportunités de cette formation

By abdelhak s

Jan 22, 2022

vraiment riche d'information que j'ai apris dans ce cour, et je tien beaucoup a remercier tous l'equipe de coursera et la professeur pour la simplecité et la bonne organisation du cours, je suis trés heureux d'y participé et bonne contunuation a tous

By Mahmoud B

May 5, 2022

c'est aussi une occasion extraordinaire que nous ne pouvions pas rater sur tout les jeunes qui sont a la recherche d'un CV solide ...merçi coursera

By Gilles T O M K

Apr 7, 2022

Un tres bon cours comme bases. S'il etait possible d'avoir une suite du meme cours pour passer au niveau superieur.

Merci .

By Binetou 1

Mar 1, 2022

Intéressant, enrichissant et pragmatique

By kasse b a

Mar 1, 2022

je ne retrouve pas le certificat

By Fatou K

Mar 23, 2022

merci beaucoup

By Ouedraogo A

Mar 15, 2022

je confirme

By Francis F

Feb 3, 2022

I love this course , That giv eme a good understanding on the project , Specially that section of Agile , scrum and kanban was flawlessly summarized.

Thanks to the Prof and anyone involves to this project.

wish you all the best

By ENNAJAR O

Mar 22, 2022

J'ai beaucoup appris

je vous remercie infiniment pour ce cours interessant qui me portera l'aide dans mon parcours professionnel

By ZIME N

Apr 29, 2022

Ce cours etait vraiment superbe et m'a permis d'apprendre beaucoup plus de chose sur la gestion des projets. Merci coursera

By kouamé G N

Apr 21, 2022

Très enrichissant.

Je e conseillerai sans souci à d'autres personnes.

By jeasmel m

Mar 26, 2022

Thank you so much for this wonderful course. I really enjoyed it.

By NAMUHORANYE M

Feb 2, 2022

Very ressourceful

By Jean J F

Apr 13, 2022

Très bon cours

