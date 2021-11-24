By Stéphane L•
Nov 24, 2021
Thank you very much for this course, it was a bit of a work, more than I expected. It made me listen to the courses in english and reformat the translation in french and highlight the important points then make files to sum up the information.
I really got it hard to get those ancient reflexes. But the first lesson made me understand it was not so easy to pass the certification.
Well I'm happy now. Thank you very much.
Best regards,
S. Lassalvy
By Oury B I D•
Feb 8, 2022
This course meet exactly that I was expected to learn. In next few years, I would lilke to be Certified in Project Management.
After more 20 years working as an IT in differents Projects in Information technologie, I think its the best time to reconverted as a Project manager.
So, if you have a certification programms in your currilum please notify me email.
Thank you and
Best Regards.
Mr Diallo
By Mohamed I A O•
Jan 8, 2022
un cours très bien détaillé très compréhensif et très riche en matière de connaissances je suis très reconnaissant de mes professeurs de coursera .je les remercie beaucoup et je continuera a toujours étudier tant que j ai l opportunités de cette formation
By abdelhak s•
Jan 22, 2022
vraiment riche d'information que j'ai apris dans ce cour, et je tien beaucoup a remercier tous l'equipe de coursera et la professeur pour la simplecité et la bonne organisation du cours, je suis trés heureux d'y participé et bonne contunuation a tous
By Mahmoud B•
May 5, 2022
c'est aussi une occasion extraordinaire que nous ne pouvions pas rater sur tout les jeunes qui sont a la recherche d'un CV solide ...merçi coursera
By Gilles T O M K•
Apr 7, 2022
Un tres bon cours comme bases. S'il etait possible d'avoir une suite du meme cours pour passer au niveau superieur.
Merci .
By Binetou 1•
Mar 1, 2022
Intéressant, enrichissant et pragmatique
By kasse b a•
Mar 1, 2022
je ne retrouve pas le certificat
By Fatou K•
Mar 23, 2022
merci beaucoup
By Ouedraogo A•
Mar 15, 2022
je confirme
By Francis F•
Feb 3, 2022
I love this course , That giv eme a good understanding on the project , Specially that section of Agile , scrum and kanban was flawlessly summarized.
Thanks to the Prof and anyone involves to this project.
wish you all the best
By ENNAJAR O•
Mar 22, 2022
J'ai beaucoup appris
je vous remercie infiniment pour ce cours interessant qui me portera l'aide dans mon parcours professionnel
By ZIME N•
Apr 29, 2022
Ce cours etait vraiment superbe et m'a permis d'apprendre beaucoup plus de chose sur la gestion des projets. Merci coursera
By kouamé G N•
Apr 21, 2022
Très enrichissant.
Je e conseillerai sans souci à d'autres personnes.
By jeasmel m•
Mar 26, 2022
Thank you so much for this wonderful course. I really enjoyed it.
By NAMUHORANYE M•
Feb 2, 2022
Very ressourceful
By Jean J F•
Apr 13, 2022
Très bon cours