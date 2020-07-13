Chevron Left
Welcome! Partnering with Tech industry giants Curtis Carlson and Len Polizzotto, Northeastern University brings you “Value Creation: The Carlson-Polizzotto Method” a short-form course experience like no other. Building careers by solving for the value proposition - Curt and Len are responsible for driving the integration of the software technology behind Apple’s voice command intelligent assistant and creating the standard for high definition television - now known to billions today as Siri and HDTV. So why do more than 50 percent of businesses fail? It’s because they are not identifying what their customers value. Watch Curt and Len coach 4 groups of professionals, each from distinctly different industries, tech, startup, education, and marketing, and learn alongside them as they use the Value Creation methodology to increase the power of their organization’s value proposition. Evaluate the benefits of implementing a Value Creation practice that can impact your own strategic business initiatives so you can successfully create your business’ value proposition....

MK

Jul 21, 2020

The course is very informative and helpful to redefine value and how to create it in businesses. The concepts were explained briefly and did not take much time to grasp it.

KA

Sep 27, 2020

This course was very interesting and helpful. I've learned a lot of concepts and can better create value for customers using Curt and Len's methodology.

By Khandaker M A

Jul 13, 2020

This course is very important to all those who want to be entrepreneurs. In fact, the model described in this course is a must-known model for those who want to develop their business with better modifications. I recommend this course to all of those who want to have a prospective career as well as for those who want their start ups to shine. Thank you.

By Christy B

Jun 1, 2020

This was an extremely helpful, fast-paced class. They pack a lot of info into a week! The structure of the Carlson-Polizzotto Method of Value Creation is clear, and the assignments allow us to really discover where our strengths and weaknesses are. I especially enjoyed the footage from inside the classroom. There could have been more of that. I liked seeing the lessons in action.

By Makhmud K

Jul 22, 2020

The course is very informative and helpful to redefine value and how to create it in businesses. The concepts were explained briefly and did not take much time to grasp it.

By Winston A W

Jun 17, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Gustavo R C

Jun 18, 2020

Simple y al grano.

By MOHAMMAD A R K

Jun 24, 2020

An awesome course with a lot of beneficial knowledge.

By Karen A

Sep 28, 2020

This course was very interesting and helpful. I've learned a lot of concepts and can better create value for customers using Curt and Len's methodology.

By Linda K

Nov 13, 2020

This met all of my expectations. Nice format, great insights. I wish I had actually taken the course 'live'.

By Saurav H

Dec 6, 2020

Good Course , Valuable Insights .

By Rick K

Sep 12, 2020

Good stuff!

By Mona A A

Oct 28, 2021

GOOD

By Dimitri v B

Aug 29, 2020

This workshop-like course will support you whenever you want to figure out what your company could provide for customers and how this product could be valuable for your target audience. This workshop provides a clear introduction with examples and ample hands-on experience with focused assignments.

By Jesus J S G

Sep 11, 2020

Very good course. Recommended to fix concepts and lay the foundations for understanding the value proposition.

By Indrajeet

Feb 21, 2022

Getting review is very tough but learned about value creation

