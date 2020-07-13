MK
Jul 21, 2020
The course is very informative and helpful to redefine value and how to create it in businesses. The concepts were explained briefly and did not take much time to grasp it.
KA
Sep 27, 2020
This course was very interesting and helpful. I've learned a lot of concepts and can better create value for customers using Curt and Len's methodology.
By Khandaker M A•
Jul 13, 2020
This course is very important to all those who want to be entrepreneurs. In fact, the model described in this course is a must-known model for those who want to develop their business with better modifications. I recommend this course to all of those who want to have a prospective career as well as for those who want their start ups to shine. Thank you.
By Christy B•
Jun 1, 2020
This was an extremely helpful, fast-paced class. They pack a lot of info into a week! The structure of the Carlson-Polizzotto Method of Value Creation is clear, and the assignments allow us to really discover where our strengths and weaknesses are. I especially enjoyed the footage from inside the classroom. There could have been more of that. I liked seeing the lessons in action.
By Makhmud K•
Jul 22, 2020
By Winston A W•
Jun 17, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Gustavo R C•
Jun 18, 2020
Simple y al grano.
By MOHAMMAD A R K•
Jun 24, 2020
An awesome course with a lot of beneficial knowledge.
By Karen A•
Sep 28, 2020
By Linda K•
Nov 13, 2020
This met all of my expectations. Nice format, great insights. I wish I had actually taken the course 'live'.
By Saurav H•
Dec 6, 2020
Good Course , Valuable Insights .
By Rick K•
Sep 12, 2020
Good stuff!
By Mona A A•
Oct 28, 2021
GOOD
By Dimitri v B•
Aug 29, 2020
This workshop-like course will support you whenever you want to figure out what your company could provide for customers and how this product could be valuable for your target audience. This workshop provides a clear introduction with examples and ample hands-on experience with focused assignments.
By Jesus J S G•
Sep 11, 2020
Very good course. Recommended to fix concepts and lay the foundations for understanding the value proposition.
By Indrajeet•
Feb 21, 2022
Getting review is very tough but learned about value creation