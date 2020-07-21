About this Course

2,673 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge needed.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the importance of understanding customer needs.

  • Describe how identifying key insights can improve a value proposition.

  • Identify the benefits of iteration and the role feedback plays in order to improve.

Skills you will gain

  • Problem Solving
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Value Propositions
  • Innovation
  • Critical Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge needed.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Value Creation

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION FOR IMPACT (I4I) THE CARLSON-POLIZZOTTO METHOD OF VALUE CREATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder