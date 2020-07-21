Welcome!
Partnering with Tech industry giants Curtis Carlson and Len Polizzotto, Northeastern University brings you “Value Creation: The Carlson-Polizzotto Method” a short-form course experience like no other. Building careers by solving for the value proposition - Curt and Len are responsible for driving the integration of the software technology behind Apple’s voice command intelligent assistant and creating the standard for high definition television - now known to billions today as Siri and HDTV. So why do more than 50 percent of businesses fail? It’s because they are not identifying what their customers value. Watch Curt and Len coach 4 groups of professionals, each from distinctly different industries, tech, startup, education, and marketing, and learn alongside them as they use the Value Creation methodology to increase the power of their organization’s value proposition. Evaluate the benefits of implementing a Value Creation practice that can impact your own strategic business initiatives so you can successfully create your business’ value proposition.