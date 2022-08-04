Learner Reviews & Feedback for Welcome to Munich by Technische Universität München (TUM)
About the Course
Would you like to spend some time of your study experience or even your whole study course abroad? Did you hear about the top universities in Germany? Then "Welcome to Munich"!
In the first modules of this course we will show you, why Munich and its universities - especially the Technical University of Munich - will be a rewarding choice for you while making your dream of studying abroad come true.
In the next modules you will learn what you have to do before coming here and how to get started at the university once you've arrived. And last but not least, we will provide you with tips and information about how to find your study-life-balance in Munich and the surrounding areas.
What are you waiting for? Start this course now and we will see you soon in Munich!...