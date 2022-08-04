Would you like to spend some time of your study experience or even your whole study course abroad? Did you hear about the top universities in Germany? Then "Welcome to Munich"!
Offered By
Welcome to MunichTechnische Universität München (TUM)
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
You will understand what makes Munich a special place to study
You will know where you can get the most important information regarding your stay in Munich.
You will be able to evaluate if Munich might be the right place for you to study and what possibilities in personal development you will gain.
You will know about the timeline and the planning steps it takes to successfully apply and study in Munich.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
1 hour to complete
Module 1: Why Munich?
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 6 readings
1 hour to complete
Module 2: Why TUM?
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete
Module 3: Preparations for your stay in Munich
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.