About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will understand what makes Munich a special place to study

  • You will know where you can get the most important information regarding your stay in Munich.

  • You will be able to evaluate if Munich might be the right place for you to study and what possibilities in personal development you will gain.

  • You will know about the timeline and the planning steps it takes to successfully apply and study in Munich.

Instructors

Offered by

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Module 1: Why Munich?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 6 readings
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Why TUM?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 4 readings
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Module 3: Preparations for your stay in Munich

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes

