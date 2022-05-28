About this Course

Intermediate Level

A​erospace, Engineering

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Y​ou will get an understanding of new mobility concepts and the influence of Urban Air Mobility on the whole transport system.

Skills you will gain

  • Understanding why social acceptance plays such an important role
  • Analyse challenges and find solution concepts
  • Understanding new mobility concepts
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction - What is Urban Air Mobility?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Traffic Management for Urban Air Mobility

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Aviation Management

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Urban Air Mobility and Urban Planning

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min)

