Sneak preview: The course modules will be gradually expanded over the next few weeks and new videos and quizzes will be added to further expand the existing course. // This course is primarily aimed at master students and phd-candidates interested in exploring new fields in aerospace. The course gives a first introduction into the relatively new field of Urban Air Mobility, explaining the technical background as well a giving an overview of all other necessities such as air traffic management, public acceptance or ecological sustainability.
Urban Air MobilityTechnische Universität München (TUM)
About this Course
Aerospace, Engineering
What you will learn
You will get an understanding of new mobility concepts and the influence of Urban Air Mobility on the whole transport system.
Skills you will gain
- Understanding why social acceptance plays such an important role
- Analyse challenges and find solution concepts
- Understanding new mobility concepts
Offered by
Technische Universität München (TUM)
Technische Universität München (TUM) is one of Europe’s top universities. It is committed to excellence in research and teaching, interdisciplinary education and the active promotion of promising young scientists. The university forges strong links with companies and scientific institutions across the world. TUM was one of the first universities in Germany to be named a University of Excellence. TUM does not pass any personal data to the platform providers. If you take part in one of our MOOCs, please refer to the data protection guidelines in the terms and conditions of the provider.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction - What is Urban Air Mobility?
This first course module gives an overview of all aspects that define "Urban Air Mobility". It explains the concept of Urban Air Mobiltiy as well as all crucial factors, such as vehicle and power train design, infrastructure and vertiport design, air traffic management, the ensuring of safety and airworthiness, sustainability, use cases and concept of operations, city integration and ground transport connection and political support and public acceptance. - Dr Kay Plötner (Bauhaus Luftfahrt Munich).
Traffic Management for Urban Air Mobility
Dr. Bernd Korn (German Aerospace Center Braunschweig)
Aviation Management
Decision makers at airports and airlines face many challenges and require effective decision support to deal with them appropriately. This gives rise to a variety of difficult and interesting problems. In this module, we will look at the three big classes, these problems fall into, and discuss general solution approaches that can be applied. /// Maximilian Moll’s research focuses on reinforcement learning, one of the three areas in machine learning. Here, his particular interest is on combinations with classical methods of operations research as well as application opportunities to prescriptive analytics. The latter pushes past predictive analytics, in the sense that it not only tries to predict the future, but tries to suggest optimal actions to be taken in the present.
Urban Air Mobility and Urban Planning
It is difficult to build safe and efficient Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vehicles. In addition, it will be equally challenging to integrate vertiports where UAM vehicles can take off and land in the urban fabric. While there are planning processes that allow to integrate vertiports in the transport and land use planning process, it is difficult to find available space in dense urban areas (where the demand will be particularly high), to gain public acceptance and to reduce negative impacts, such as noise, visual effects and safety issues. This module explains the common transport and land use planning processes that are required to build UAM vertiports. The integration with existing modes is discussed as well as the competition with existing modes. Induced demand is explained and simulation results are presented. // Professor Rolf Moeckel, Associate Professor (Travel Behavior) at Technical University of Munich since 2021; Rudolf Mößbauer Professorship from September 2015 until August 2021; Post-Doctoral Research at National Center for Smart Growth/University of Maryland, USA from August 2013 until August 2015; Doctorate at Institute of Spatial Planning/University of Dortmund, Germany from Julie 2002 until September 2006 (awarded with the 2007 University Dissertation Prize); Diploma at Department of Spatial Planning/University of Dortmund, Germany from October 1998 until August 2000 and from August 2001 until June 2002; Fulbright Scholar (Visiting Graduate Student) at University of Washington/Seattle, USA from September 2000 until July 2001.
