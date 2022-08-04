Profile

Luis Filipe Raposo Rodrigues

Professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

    Bio

    Professor Luis Rodrigues performs research on control systems and machine learning applied to aerospace systems at Concordia University in Montreal. He has authored or co-authored over 120 journal and conference publications, four aerospace opinion articles in the Hill Times, and is first author of the book "Piecewise Affine Control: Continuous Time, Sampled Data, and Networked Systems". One of Dr. Rodrigues' publications, titled "Trajectory Planning and control of a quadrotor choreography for real-time artist-in-the-loop performances", received the Unmanned Systems journal's best paper award in the 2018-2019 applications category. Professor Rodrigues is a life member of the AIAA, a senior member of the IEEE, and a licensed Professional Engineer with Professional Engineers of Ontario.

    Courses

    Urban Air Mobility

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder