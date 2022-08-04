Professor Luis Rodrigues performs research on control systems and machine learning applied to aerospace systems at Concordia University in Montreal. He has authored or co-authored over 120 journal and conference publications, four aerospace opinion articles in the Hill Times, and is first author of the book "Piecewise Affine Control: Continuous Time, Sampled Data, and Networked Systems". One of Dr. Rodrigues' publications, titled "Trajectory Planning and control of a quadrotor choreography for real-time artist-in-the-loop performances", received the Unmanned Systems journal's best paper award in the 2018-2019 applications category. Professor Rodrigues is a life member of the AIAA, a senior member of the IEEE, and a licensed Professional Engineer with Professional Engineers of Ontario.